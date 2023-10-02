“I wanted to give comfort”: BTS’ V reveals the heartfelt reason behind the curation of his and Peakboy’s song Snow Flower

In a recent MelOn interview held on October 1, 2023, BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, spoke about one of his previously released solo songs titled Snow Flower. This song was released on December 24, 2020, as a special Christmas gift to the ARMY. The song quickly became a sensation, showcasing V's vocal talents and his ability to convey deep emotions through music.

During the interview, he revealed the reason behind writing and releasing the song. He was accompanied by his fellow Wooga squad mate Peakboy as the pianist for the track. Fans were completely melted by this revelation from their favorite idol and his humility in thinking about them no matter what projects he does.

V reveals a heart-touching reason behind releasing his song, Snow Flower

Snow Flower is a heartfelt and melancholic ballad that perfectly captures the mood of the winter season. The lyrics express longing and the desire to be reunited with a loved one. V's soulful and deep voice adds a layer of emotion, making it a song that resonates with listeners.

The song features a talented pianist, Peakboy, who is a close friend of V and a part of the well-known celerity friends’ group Wooga Squad. Their collaboration on this track added a beautiful piano melody that complements V's vocals perfectly. The piano arrangement, along with V's emotive singing, creates a captivating and touching musical experience.

What made Snow Flower even more special was its surprise release. The BTS member didn't give any prior hints or teasers about the song, making it a delightful Christmas present for fans during the year 2020. Upon its release, it quickly climbed the charts and garnered immense praise from both fans and music critics.

However, almost three years after its release, on the Melon show interview of October 1, V spoke about the real reason behind creating this winter hit. His words were,

"I guess i wanted to give comfort to ARMYs. Yes, when I think about it this way, it’s winter for me, right? The songs I made. Yes, I've chosen three songs that I want to share with you before the release of my first solo album, Layover."

These three songs he referred to are Christmas tree, Sweet Night, and Snow Flower.

The music video for Snow Flower is a simple yet visually striking one. It features V singing in a snowy landscape, emphasizing the song's winter theme. The serene and tranquil scenes in the video match the mood of the song, creating a visually appealing accompaniment to the music. As it was released during the troubled period of COVID-19, V’s aim was undoubtedly to provide comfort and assurance to all the ARMYs struggling during that time.

V's Snow Flower showcased his versatility as an artist and soloist. While he is known for his energetic performances as part of BTS, this solo track allowed him to exhibit a more subdued and emotional side of his musicality. It also highlighted his songwriting abilities, as he co-wrote the lyrics for the song.