“LET’S WHAT”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react as Peakboy teases a possible collab with the SEVEN singer “soon”

BTS' Jungkook may be collaborating with singer-rapper Peakboy on a possible remix of his Billboard-topping song SEVEN. On August 16th, @R_taekook22 shared a video from Peakboy's Instagram stories where he shared a remix of SEVEN with a brief caption "Soon" accompanied by a fire emoticon.

ARMY user @R_taekook22 wrote excitedly "OMMMMMMMMG!!!!!" Peakboy posted a remix of Jungkook’s "SEVEN" on his IG story and captioned it "soon". "LET'S WHAT". The post was accompanied by a brief snippet of what sounds like SEVEN's remix version and many emoticons accompanying the caption.

Notably, On July 14th BTS' youngest member made his official solo debut with the foot-tapping SEVEN featuring Korean actress Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. The tantalising track topped Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 29th.

He became the second member after Jimin to earn a Billboard Hot 100 debut and the seventh overall for Bangtan.

It seems like BTS' Jungkook is set to surprise ARMYs with another version of SEVEN after the clean and explicit version. Korean singer and rapper Peakboy teased a possible collaboration with Bangtan's youngest member by posting a brief snippet of the foot-tapping remix of the song.

The name Peakboy may ring a bell with ARMYs. It is because the Korean singer-rapper whose real name is Kwon Sung-hwan is close friends with Jungkook's bandmate V. BTS' V, Peakboy along with actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-sik are part of the same group called the Wooga Squad.

Although there is no official confirmation, if it gets confirmed, it will mark Peakboy's second collaboration with any BTS member. He had previously collaborated with his friend V for the songs - Snow Flower, for which he wrote the lyrics and the second one was Gyopo Hairstyle, which featured V in the music video.

If confirmed, this will mark Peakboy's first collaboration with BTS' Jungkook and ARMYs are excited about getting another exciting remix of SEVEN. Check fan reactions below.

ARMYs are already calling it the "Wooga Squad" special remix as evident in the fan reactions above. Additionally, fans are hoping that since V is part of Wooga Squad and also BTS' Jungkook's bandmate and close friend, the Layover singer features in the potential SEVEN remix as well.

This will mark BTS' Maknae's second collaboration with a musician for his debut solo single SEVEN after American rapper Latto. Notably, it also marks his second collaboration with a Korean artist after actress Han So-hee who featured in the music video opposite the 26-year-old BTS member.

ARMYs are hoping the Euphoria singer is now inducted into the Wooga Squad as the sixth and youngest member of the group. Fans are hoping there is an official statement from BIG HIT MUSIC soon and the new remix releases soon.

BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN spends most weeks at number one on Billboard Global 200

SEVEN has spent its fourth consecutive week at number one on Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for the week ending on August 19th. This makes Bangtan's Maknae the first Korean act to top either of the charts for four weeks in a row.

With this, the 26-year-old singer is now tied with Bangtan's 2020 disco-pop song Dynamite. BTS' Dynamite and Jungkook's SEVEN are the only two songs to spend multiple weeks on Billboard's Global 200.

Back in July, the Dreamers' singer became the first Korean act to achieve an all-kill on Billboard's three popular charts - Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. by securing the number one spot upon its debut.