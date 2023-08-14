"He's insane": Fans go gaga over BTS' Jungkook's Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign ad

On August 14, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was featured in the latest Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Campaign advertisement, and fans fell in love with the stunning pictures released by the American brand. Calvin Klein, a renowned American luxury fashion company, gained significant recognition in the 1980s for its designer collections.

Its expertise lies in offering accessible, ready-to-wear attire for people of all genders and ages. It also specializes in leather clothing items, lifestyle accessories, shoes, home decor, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, jewelry, watches, and more.

This marks Jungkook's second appearance in a campaign for Calvin Klein after he was announced as its global ambassador.

Soon after the release of the photos and videos, they quickly went viral on social media platforms. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded social media with their thoughts and reactions to the recent campaign.

"SOLD OUT KING": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's latest Calvin Klein campaign ad

In the recent campaign video, Jungkook confidently showcases his abs as he dons several Calvin Klein outfits. This is seen in the iconic 90s black denim trucker jacket as he dances, runs around, and poses for the camera.

Displaying his physique and sporting a rockstar haircut, Jungkook embodies sophistication and edginess.

In additional photos and videos, he's seen sporting a range of Calvin Klein outfits, such as the 90s denim sherpa jacket, nylon car coat, padded lightweight jacket, and the classic 90s black denim trucker jacket.

Fans reacted to the pictures and videos and were over the moon that the Denim Sherpa jacket that the idol wore in the ad campaign was sold out. They praised him for the impact he had on the brand and called him the "most beautiful thing" to have happened to humanity.

Jenni, Kid Cudi, and Alexa Demie, recognized for her role in Euphoria, come together for the Fall 2023 campaign alongside Jungkook. They elegantly present understated ensembles from the new collection. The campaign, captured by the renowned photographers Inez and Vinoodh, highlights their unique styles.

Recently, the golden maknae released his first-ever digital single, Seven (feat. Latto), featuring South Korean actress Han So-hee as a special guest. Fans worldwide loved the song, which broke numerous records and made the idol the second K-pop soloist to secure the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the first being Jimin, his fellow BTS member.

The idol's song Seven maintains its top position on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for the fourth consecutive week.