"I will always love him": Bailey Sarian urges fans not to send hate as she and Fern break up

Beauty creator and true crime fan Bailey Sarian recently announced her split with long-term partner Fernando Valdez (aka Fern). Upset fans started sending hate towards her ex, and the influencer responded by posting a tweet asking them to stop. She posted,
"Please don’t be rude and send fern mean messages. I know we always want there to be a “bad guy” in these situations but I can assure you, there really isn’t one. Sometimes in life you grow in different directions & that’s OKAY. I believe we met and we were together for a reason."
She also explained that the two had a mutual separation due to personal reasons, and mentioned that she still has positive feelings for her ex.
The influencer's followers have been worried about her because of her recent absence from social media. Sarian updated fans about the heartbreaking news through a tweet on January 24.
Bailey Sarian announces her breakup with Fernando Valdez
Sarian has been less active than usual on her social media accounts, which had fans distressed about her well being. Some had anticipated break-up news from the artist, who finally updated them about her absence.
She posted a picture of herself explaining that she was not doing "okay" but appreciated her fans being worried about her.
Two days later, she posted the news of her and her partner breaking up, which was the reason for her absence from social media.
Sarian and Valdez had been together for almost 10 years. The two first met in December 2013, when Sarian got her first tattoo from him. They started dating soon after and got engaged in 2016. Fans believe the two married at a secret wedding in 2021.
Fans react to the breakup news
Sarian has received extensive support from her followers on Twitter, who sent positive messages, cute pictures, and videos to make the creator feel better:
All we know about Bailey Sarian
Bailey Sarian is a 33-year-old online beauty creator from California. The influencer created her YouTube account in 2013, and mainly posts makeup tutorials and podcasts.
Her videos are famous for the terrifying crime stories she narrates in each video while showcasing her makeup skills. Her YouTube account currently sits at over six million subscribers.
Sarian has a significant following on other social media platforms too. Her Instagram and Tiktok accounts have 2.8 million and 2.5 million followers, respectively. The creator also received two Streamy awards for her content in 2021.