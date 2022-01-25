"I will always love him": Bailey Sarian urges fans not to send hate as she and Fern break up

Beauty creator and true crime fan Bailey Sarian recently announced her split with long-term partner Fernando Valdez (aka Fern). Upset fans started sending hate towards her ex, and the influencer responded by posting a tweet asking them to stop. She posted,

"Please don’t be rude and send fern mean messages. I know we always want there to be a “bad guy” in these situations but I can assure you, there really isn’t one. Sometimes in life you grow in different directions & that’s OKAY. I believe we met and we were together for a reason."

She also explained that the two had a mutual separation due to personal reasons, and mentioned that she still has positive feelings for her ex.

Bailey Sarian @BaileySarian But now it’s time to figure some things out on our own. I will always love him and want nothing but love & happiness for him. He deserves that, I deserve that, you deserve that. But now it’s time to figure some things out on our own. I will always love him and want nothing but love & happiness for him. He deserves that, I deserve that, you deserve that.

The influencer's followers have been worried about her because of her recent absence from social media. Sarian updated fans about the heartbreaking news through a tweet on January 24.

Bailey Sarian announces her breakup with Fernando Valdez

Bailey Sarian @BaileySarian Hi. Fern and I broke up. I’ve needed some time to cry it out. But ya, it’s over. Happy 2022 🍾 Hi. Fern and I broke up. I’ve needed some time to cry it out. But ya, it’s over. Happy 2022 🍾

Sarian has been less active than usual on her social media accounts, which had fans distressed about her well being. Some had anticipated break-up news from the artist, who finally updated them about her absence.

She posted a picture of herself explaining that she was not doing "okay" but appreciated her fans being worried about her.

Bailey Sarian @BaileySarian brb Sorry I’ve been mia, I’ll give you a life update soon & no I haven’t been okay but I appreciate you for askingbrb instagram.com/baileysarian/p… Sorry I’ve been mia, I’ll give you a life update soon & no I haven’t been okay but I appreciate you for asking ❤️ brb instagram.com/baileysarian/p…

Two days later, she posted the news of her and her partner breaking up, which was the reason for her absence from social media.

Sarian and Valdez had been together for almost 10 years. The two first met in December 2013, when Sarian got her first tattoo from him. They started dating soon after and got engaged in 2016. Fans believe the two married at a secret wedding in 2021.

Fans react to the breakup news

Sarian has received extensive support from her followers on Twitter, who sent positive messages, cute pictures, and videos to make the creator feel better:

Bent into Shape 🦚🍟🎮 @Mistie_Mo

But life will not close 1 chapter just to create another. Take everything you learned Abt yourself & him & take it with you.

Your story does not end with a relationship.

Hugs honeys @BaileySarian Oh honey. I am so sorry. Life has been so hard for couples lately. Going thru my own .But life will not close 1 chapter just to create another. Take everything you learned Abt yourself & him & take it with you.Your story does not end with a relationship.Hugs honeys @BaileySarian Oh honey. I am so sorry. Life has been so hard for couples lately. Going thru my own . But life will not close 1 chapter just to create another. Take everything you learned Abt yourself & him & take it with you. Your story does not end with a relationship. Hugs honeys 💕

Taylere @taylereh @BaileySarian I’m so so sorry. Here’s a pic of my cats to hopefully bring a bit of light to your day @BaileySarian I’m so so sorry. Here’s a pic of my cats to hopefully bring a bit of light to your day ❤️ https://t.co/Ch8xgOsWwg

Metal Momma @AnaniaChanda @BaileySarian Here is my baby boy enjoying his fries! I hope it makes you smile 🤞 @BaileySarian Here is my baby boy enjoying his fries! I hope it makes you smile 🤞 https://t.co/NKMo3u44Yo

Nicky Gmytruk @NickyGmytruk @BaileySarian Hope this will make you feel better! Her name was almost Bailey because the whole time I was pregnant I would fall asleep to a MM&MM episode and I still really enjoy your channel , smiling babies and cats always cheer me up, but I don’t have cats @BaileySarian Hope this will make you feel better! Her name was almost Bailey because the whole time I was pregnant I would fall asleep to a MM&MM episode and I still really enjoy your channel , smiling babies and cats always cheer me up, but I don’t have cats https://t.co/hKlsFDiu9L

just corrie ミ☆ @red__canary @BaileySarian so sorry to hear that Bailey 🥺 here’s a photo of my fur baby waiting for his Xmas dinner to cheer you up @BaileySarian so sorry to hear that Bailey 🥺 here’s a photo of my fur baby waiting for his Xmas dinner to cheer you up ❤️ https://t.co/69jkeypqTV

Kayleigh. @x_LeStrange @BaileySarian This is Sevvy and this is his “first day of school” photo from when I first adopted him. He’s currently sat on the end of my bed as we binge watch Dark History. Lots of love @BaileySarian This is Sevvy and this is his “first day of school” photo from when I first adopted him. He’s currently sat on the end of my bed as we binge watch Dark History. Lots of love 💕 https://t.co/deXpVVpkG5

Empress Robin ✨ @fknrobinnn @BaileySarian I’m sorry friend! Sending all the love, peace and healing your way. Here’s Zeusy Pooh’s big ol noggin to help cheer you up 🥰 @BaileySarian I’m sorry friend! Sending all the love, peace and healing your way. Here’s Zeusy Pooh’s big ol noggin to help cheer you up 🥰 https://t.co/lAbHt81cVB

TheJoyousOne @JoyNapier @BaileySarian Titan would like you to have his favourite pig, hope it cheers you up @BaileySarian Titan would like you to have his favourite pig, hope it cheers you up 💕💕 https://t.co/Z7oIgtDKlC

Jęss 🖤 @babyjessicka @BaileySarian I’m so sorry Bailey. I cant imagine the heartbreak you’re experiencing right now. things will get better. We love you. here’s a thread of some of my favorite tiktoks. hopefully they can make you laugh :) @BaileySarian I’m so sorry Bailey. I cant imagine the heartbreak you’re experiencing right now. things will get better. We love you. here’s a thread of some of my favorite tiktoks. hopefully they can make you laugh :)

All we know about Bailey Sarian

Bailey Sarian is a 33-year-old online beauty creator from California. The influencer created her YouTube account in 2013, and mainly posts makeup tutorials and podcasts.

Her videos are famous for the terrifying crime stories she narrates in each video while showcasing her makeup skills. Her YouTube account currently sits at over six million subscribers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sarian has a significant following on other social media platforms too. Her Instagram and Tiktok accounts have 2.8 million and 2.5 million followers, respectively. The creator also received two Streamy awards for her content in 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish