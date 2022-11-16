Ice Cube Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Legendary rappers Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and The Game have announced a joint tour scheduled to take place in Australia next year. The four-date tour will kick off on March 23, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and conclude at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 28.

In a statement announcing the tour, Ice Cube said:

“I love performing in Australia. It’s been four long years since my last visit and I can’t wait to return for a couple of history-making shows in 2023.”

Ice Cube is returning to Australia after 2018, and the tour will mark the 30th anniversary of the artist’s fourth studio album and 1993’s Lethal Injection. American hip-hop group Cypress Hill, who last visited the continent in 2014, has released two albums since, including Elephants on Acid and Back in Black. The Game is visiting the continent after a decade, supporting their recent release Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind.

The headliners will be backed by local support from homegrown Australian talent, who are yet to be announced. Tickets for the shows will be available via mjpresents.com on November 23, at 2 pm AEDT. The presale will begin on November 22, at 2 pm AEDT via Ticketek.com. The event is for people above 15 years of age.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and The Game 2023 joint Australian tour dates

March 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

March 25 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

March 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

March 28 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

The headliners are major figures of West Coast hip-hop

Earlier this year in August, Ice Cube and Cypress Hill co-headlined the West Fest, which took place in Kansas. The event featured old-school hip hop and rap artists from the West Coast.

Ice Cube, who originally goes by O’Shea Jackson Sr. is an American rapper, actor, and filmmaker. He rose to popularity after the 1988 album Straight Outta Compton. He furthered his gangsta rap persona with albums that were released in the early '90s, including AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted in 1990, Death Certificate in 1991, and The Predator in 1992.

The singer has also appeared in various films, including Three Kings, Barbershop series, and Boyz n the Hood. He has also made appearances in comedies including 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and Ride Along. The artist was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 as a member of the gangsta rap group N.W.A.

The headliners also feature Cypress Hill, an American hip-hop group from South-Gate, California. The group became the first to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are considered the main progenitors of West Coast and 1990s hip-hop.

The final headliner of the Australian tour is American rapper The Game, who also rose to prominence in the late ‘90s. He is believed to have played an important role in bringing the West Coast hip-hop scene to the mainstream music space. He rose to success with his debut album, The Documentary, which was released in 2005, followed by his second album, Doctor's Advocate, which was released in 2006, and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. In 2008, his fourth studio album, The R.E.D. Album, also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

