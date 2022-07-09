West Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more as Ice Cube set to headline

Ice Cube is set to headline West Fest, slated to take place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, this August.

West Fest, scheduled for August 26, 2022, will feature several old-school rap and hip-hop acts from the West Coast. Apart from Ice Cube, West Fest will feature headliners like Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs N Harmony, and Ying Yang Twins. The festival aims to celebrate hip hop artists from the West Coast as the regional genre grew popular during the early to mid 1990s.

West Fest 2022 tickets

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10.00 AM, July 15, via www.selectaseat.com. They can also be booked via phone at 316-755-7328, or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office inside Intrust Bank Arena. Fans can also get access to a limited number of Ice Cube VIP meet-and-greet packages. For more information and a list of show dates, prospective attendees can visit www.rncentertainment.com.

More about the West Fest headliners

Ice Cube @icecube JUST ANNOUNCED!



ICE CUBE x CYPRESS HILL x BONE THUGS N HARMONY & YING YANG TWINS



8/25 - Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE



8/26 - INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS



8/27 - Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, TX



🎟 Tickets go ON SALE Fri, July 15th JUST ANNOUNCED!ICE CUBE x CYPRESS HILL x BONE THUGS N HARMONY & YING YANG TWINS8/25 - Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE8/26 - INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS8/27 - Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, TX🎟 Tickets go ON SALE Fri, July 15th 🔥 👀 JUST ANNOUNCED! 👀 ICE CUBE x CYPRESS HILL x BONE THUGS N HARMONY & YING YANG TWINS 8/25 - Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE8/26 - INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS8/27 - Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, TX🎟 Tickets go ON SALE Fri, July 15th https://t.co/lwfEtENCI3

Ice Cube, whose original name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. is an American rapper, actor, and filmmaker. The artist’s lyrics in the 1988 album Straight Outta Compton contributed to gangsta rap’s popularity. His following albums, AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted (1990), Death Certificate (1991), and The Predator (1992), gained critical and commercial success.

Ice Cube has also dabbled in acting. He has appeared in over 40 films, including Three Kings, Barbershop series and Straight Outta Compton. He has also appeared in buddy cop comedies like 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street and Ride Along.

Ice Cube formed N.W.A along with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. N.W.A had their fair share of controversy for their violent lyrics and hostility towards the police. In 1989, Ice Cube left N.W.A and teamed up with New York artists, launching a solo rap career. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the gangsta rap group N.W.A in 2016.

Cypress Hill, another West Fest headliner act, is an American hip hop group from South Gate, California. They have sold over 20 million albums worldwide, which included multi-platinum and platinum albums. The group is considered the main progenitors of West Coast and 1990s hip hop. Cypress Hill became the first hip-hop group to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is an American hip hop group which consists of rappers Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. The group’s debut EP Creepin on ah Come Up was released in 1993 and it featured their breakout hit single Thuggish Ruggish Bone. The group released their second album, E. 1999 Eternal, in 1995, which included hits like 1st of tha Month and East 1999.

The group won a Grammy in 1997 for their hit song Tha Crossroads. One of the greatest hip hop acts of all time, they are the only group to have worked with 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E, and Big Pun.

The Ying Yang Twins, the final West Fest headliner, is an American hip hop duo consisting of Kaine and D-Roc. The duo debuted in 2000 and rose to mainstream popularity in 2003. They have collaborated with the likes of Britney Spears, for her album In The Zone, and Lil Jon, for Get Low.

