Wild West Fest 2022 Tickets: Where to buy, dates and more

Wild West Fest, an 8-day music festival, is scheduled from July 29 to August 5 in 2022. The festival will be held in St. Angelo, Texas, with tickets going on sale from April 22. The acts will take place across various bar venues, namely Fiddlestrings, Blaine’s Pub, The House of FiFi Du Bois, and The Penny Tap House among others.

Notable artists who will perform at the festival include Jamie Lin Wilson, Corey Kent, Case Hardin, Abbey Duncan, and Rio Tripiano, among others. Red Dirt country music band, Turnpike Troubadours, will conclude the fest on August 5, 2022. They will be supported by Cody Canada & The Departed, and William Beckmann.

Wild West Fest 2022 tickets

Online sale of the festival tickets will begin on Stubwire.com on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00 am CT. The tickets for the fest are priced between $50 and $400. The festival is yet to release presale information.

The proceeds from the festival will go to the West Texas Counseling & Guidance’s veterans’ program and the Wall chapter of Future Farmers of America.

Wild West Fest 2022 lineup

Diann Bayes, Vice President of the San Angelo Destination Marketing Organization, San Angelo said,

“As a Music Friendly Community, San Angelo serves as a perfect setting for Wild West Fest. Our organization is excited to support this week-long music event, showcasing outstanding artists and musicians in our music-friendly environment. We expect visitors from across the country to attend and discover San Angelo for themselves. We are also thankful to the producers of Wild West Fest for their mindfulness in helping non-profits while bringing quality music events to our city.”

The impressive festival lineup will feature:

Turnpike Troubadours

Whiskey Myers

Cody Canada & The Departed

Muscadine Bloodline

Austin Meade

William Beckmann

Tanner Usrey

The Damn Quails

Jamie Lin Wilson

Pony Bradshaw

Corey Kent

Kevin Galloway

Cameron Sacky Band

Case Hardin

Rio Tripiano

Midnight River Choir

Abbey Duncan

The Weathered Souls

Wild West Fest schedule:

The festival will kickstart on Friday, July 29 with a pre-kickoff party at Sports Next Level, a new sports complex in San Angelo. The Damn Quails will headline the show with support from the Cameron Sackey Band, and the event will be free for the community.

The following day, rock band Whiskey Myers will headline the fest at The River Stage with support from Muscadine Bloodline and Austin Meade. The main set will be followed by two after-parties at Blaine’s Pub with Pony Bradshaw and The House of FiFi Dubois with The Weathered Souls.

On the last day of the festival, August 5, the concluding act will take place at River Stage after a week of performances at different venues. Headlined by Turnpike Troubadours, the final performance will be supported by Cody Canada & The Departed and William Beckmann.

