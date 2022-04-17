Osheaga Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates, and more

Osheaga Music Festival, slated for July 29 to July 31, has announced its full lineup. The new headliners for the Montreal show are Arcade Fire. Previously, rock band Foo Fighters were supposed to headline the festival. However, the band canceled the show after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Nick Farkas, Senior Vice-President, Booking, Concerts and Events at Evenko, and Founder of Osheaga said,
"When the Foo Fighters unfortunately had to cancel, it was extremely important to us that we book a band that means something special to our local music fans as well as an artist that would appeal to a huge fan base internationally."
He further added,
"We are thrilled that our local hometown heroes Arcade Fire were able to step in and fill the void. The band put on one of the most memorable headline sets in Osheaga history in 2010, and having them back for our 15th anniversary will be really special. Our thoughts remain with our friends in the extended Foo Fighters family in this tremendously difficult time.”
Osheaga Music Festival 2022: Tickets and lineup
Single-day and weekend passes are available on the official website of the music festival and Ticketmaster. The single-day general-admission ticket is priced at $112, while the Casino Montreal Gold pass is priced at $214. Single-day Platinum and Gold Table passes are priced at $455 and $1150 respectively.
The general admission weekend pass is priced at $291 and the Casino Montreal gold pass is priced at $525. The platinum tickets, gold table tickets, and the luxury suites are priced at $1128, $2973, and $15,700 respectively.
The lineup for the Osheaga Music Festival includes:
July 29, 2022
- Arcade Fire
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Kygo
- The Kid LAROI
- Charli XCX
- Big Sean
- Lil Tjay
- Dominic Fike
- Turnstile
- Chris Lake
- Parcels
- Ashe
- Meduza
- PinkPantheress
- Local Natives
- Malaa
- John Summit
- Jacob Banks
- Tones and I
- Gus Dapperton
- Pi'erre Bourne
- Les Louanges
- Crawlers
- Evan Giia
- Ama Lou
- King Hannah
- Fredz
- Miane
- Group Project
- Robert Robert
- Bolarinho
- G Lune
July 30, 2022
- A$AP Rocky
- Burna Boy
- Khruangbin
- Porter Robinson
- Mitski
- Polo & Pan
- Arkells
- Bleachers
- Caribou
- LANY
- 100 gecs
- Tove Lo
- Men I Trust
- beabadoobee
- Freddie Gibbs
- Bia
- slowthai
- Worakls
- Tai Verdes
- JP Saxe
- Sébastien Léger
- Faouzia
- Geoffroy
- WizTheMC
- TSHA
- Anfisa Letyago
- Sampa the Great
- Pierre Kwenders
- Qrion
- Edwin Raphael
- Skiifall
- Monowhales
- Sophia Bel
- San Farafina
July 31, 2022
- Dua Lipa
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Glass Animals
- Idles
- Damso
- girl in red
- Seven Lions
- Cordae
- SAINt JHN
- Alan Walker
- Royal Blood
- Ashnikko
- Tinashe
- Chelsea Cutler
- Lucy Dacus
- Apashe
- Sam Fender
- Gracie Abrams
- Inhaler
- Mahalia
- Gioli & Assia
- Mitis
- Safia Nolin
- Coco & Clair Clair
- Wet Leg
- Zach Zoya
- LP Giobbi
- The Halluci Nation
- Sad Night Dynamite
- Genesis Owusu
- Boy Golden
- La Doña
- Cerena
More about the festival
Since 2006, the Osheaga festival has established itself as one of the most prominent indie music festivals in Canada. It takes place in Montreal, Quebec and is held every summer at Parc Jean-Drapeau. It takes place across six stages with various audience capacities. The stages are called the River Stage, Mountain Stage, Green Stage, Trees Stage, Valley Stage, and Zone Piknic Electronik.