Osheaga Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates, and more

Osheaga Music Festival, slated for July 29 to July 31, has announced its full lineup. The new headliners for the Montreal show are Arcade Fire. Previously, rock band Foo Fighters were supposed to headline the festival. However, the band canceled the show after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

OSHEAGA @osheaga 🕹️

@ArcadeFire sera des nôtres cet été !

Une étape importante mérite d'être célébrée en famille, alors pour notre 15e anniversaire, il nous était logique d’inviter le groupe qui a eu le plus profond impact au coeur de notre ville au cours des dernières décennies. ANNONCE🕹️@ArcadeFire sera des nôtres cet été !Une étape importante mérite d'être célébrée en famille, alors pour notre 15e anniversaire, il nous était logique d’inviter le groupe qui a eu le plus profond impact au coeur de notre ville au cours des dernières décennies. ANNONCE🔥🕹️ @ArcadeFire sera des nôtres cet été !Une étape importante mérite d'être célébrée en famille, alors pour notre 15e anniversaire, il nous était logique d’inviter le groupe qui a eu le plus profond impact au coeur de notre ville au cours des dernières décennies. https://t.co/5fN7pZSJwq

Nick Farkas, Senior Vice-President, Booking, Concerts and Events at Evenko, and Founder of Osheaga said,

"When the Foo Fighters unfortunately had to cancel, it was extremely important to us that we book a band that means something special to our local music fans as well as an artist that would appeal to a huge fan base internationally."

He further added,

"We are thrilled that our local hometown heroes Arcade Fire were able to step in and fill the void. The band put on one of the most memorable headline sets in Osheaga history in 2010, and having them back for our 15th anniversary will be really special. Our thoughts remain with our friends in the extended Foo Fighters family in this tremendously difficult time.”

Osheaga Music Festival 2022: Tickets and lineup

Inhaler @InhalerDublin We’re very excited to be playing at @osheaga Music & Arts Festival in Montreal, Québec, Canada on Sunday 31st July 2022. Tickets are on sale now from osheaga.com/en/passes-oshe… We’re very excited to be playing at @osheaga Music & Arts Festival in Montreal, Québec, Canada on Sunday 31st July 2022. Tickets are on sale now from osheaga.com/en/passes-oshe… https://t.co/dKDVzGT1d4

Single-day and weekend passes are available on the official website of the music festival and Ticketmaster. The single-day general-admission ticket is priced at $112, while the Casino Montreal Gold pass is priced at $214. Single-day Platinum and Gold Table passes are priced at $455 and $1150 respectively.

The general admission weekend pass is priced at $291 and the Casino Montreal gold pass is priced at $525. The platinum tickets, gold table tickets, and the luxury suites are priced at $1128, $2973, and $15,700 respectively.

The lineup for the Osheaga Music Festival includes:

July 29, 2022

Arcade Fire

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Kygo

The Kid LAROI

Charli XCX

Big Sean

Lil Tjay

Dominic Fike

Turnstile

Chris Lake

Parcels

Ashe

Meduza

PinkPantheress

Local Natives

Malaa

John Summit

Jacob Banks

Tones and I

Gus Dapperton

Pi'erre Bourne

Les Louanges

Crawlers

Evan Giia

Ama Lou

King Hannah

Fredz

Miane

Group Project

Robert Robert

Bolarinho

G Lune

July 30, 2022

A$AP Rocky

Burna Boy

Khruangbin

Porter Robinson

Mitski

Polo & Pan

Arkells

Bleachers

Caribou

LANY

100 gecs

Tove Lo

Men I Trust

beabadoobee

Freddie Gibbs

Bia

slowthai

Worakls

Tai Verdes

JP Saxe

Sébastien Léger

Faouzia

Geoffroy

WizTheMC

TSHA

Anfisa Letyago

Sampa the Great

Pierre Kwenders

Qrion

Edwin Raphael

Skiifall

Monowhales

Sophia Bel

San Farafina

July 31, 2022

Dua Lipa

Machine Gun Kelly

Glass Animals

Idles

Damso

girl in red

Seven Lions

Cordae

SAINt JHN

Alan Walker

Royal Blood

Ashnikko

Tinashe

Chelsea Cutler

Lucy Dacus

Apashe

Sam Fender

Gracie Abrams

Inhaler

Mahalia

Gioli & Assia

Mitis

Safia Nolin

Coco & Clair Clair

Wet Leg

Zach Zoya

LP Giobbi

The Halluci Nation

Sad Night Dynamite

Genesis Owusu

Boy Golden

La Doña

Cerena

More about the festival

The music festival is one of the most prominent festivals in Canada (Image via Twitter / @oshgea)

Since 2006, the Osheaga festival has established itself as one of the most prominent indie music festivals in Canada. It takes place in Montreal, Quebec and is held every summer at Parc Jean-Drapeau. It takes place across six stages with various audience capacities. The stages are called the River Stage, Mountain Stage, Green Stage, Trees Stage, Valley Stage, and Zone Piknic Electronik.

Edited by Sabika