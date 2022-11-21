ID's Evil Lives Here: Where is Robert Walden's ex-wife Cathy Mills today?

ID's Evil Lives Here covered the case of Robert Walden, a serial rapist and murderer, in its tenth season. The insightful episode had many revelations about the criminal, who seemed to live a double life with ease, raising no suspicions as the little town of Tucson, Arizona, was torn apart with regular cases of sexual assault and murders.

During this entire period, Walden was also married and had kids. His ex-wife, Cathy Mills, allegedly had no idea that her husband was behind the string of rape cases across the state.

Robert Walden worked as an exterminator for the Arizona Chemical Service Company, which gave him easy access to apartment buildings across the state.

Walden was eventually convicted and sent to death row. But Cathy Mills, the one who lived with a monster for so long, remains a person of great interest today.

Since the events, she has kept a low profile, with little information about her whereabouts. Read on for more details about Cathy Mills, the ex-wife of Robert Walden, during the time of his crimes.

Who is Robert Walden's ex-wife Cathy Mills and where is she now?

Cathy Mills was a teenager when she met 21-year-old Robert Walden. Owing to the latter's charm, the teenage mother was drawn to him from the very start. This was right after Robert Walden moved to Arizona after getting discharged from the United States Air Force in 1985.

The former couple lived in neighboring houses in Arizona. For months, they harbored a secret affair, mainly due to Cathy's mother, who was strongly opposed to the relationship. After dating in secret, they decided to tie the knot in the same year. However, proceedings changed drastically over the next few years.

Apart from Walden's conviction for assault, his family life was also not the most ideal. As later revealed by Cathy, he began his misogynistic tendencies by calling out her appearance and even hitting her once for talking back. These tendencies only grew with time. Despite welcoming a daughter, Cathy's situation didn't improve.

Later in their marriage, Walden also allegedly exhibited violence and forced himself on her on multiple occasions. He once hit her viciously as she held their baby in her arms. This was reportedly followed by him breaking her jaw. In 1990-1992, Cathy often noticed scratches in and around Walden's neck but didn't connect the dots until she witnessed a composite sketch at a laundromat.

She was one of the people who called the police to report her ex-husband. Walden was apprehended and eventually sentenced to death. After his arrest, Cathy admitted that she felt relieved. She also expressed a desire to attend her ex-husband's execution.

However, Cathy Mills has always maintained a low profile and not much is known about her. She revealed many crucial details about Walden after his arrest. Authorities later recovered numerous unusual items like knives and ropes from their house.

ID's Evil Lives Here covered this subject in detail.

