ID's Evil Lives Here: Who killed William Hudnall?

William Hudnall, 51, an ex-serviceman and Florida native, was hacked to death with a pickaxe by his daughter Guenevere in June 2011 while his son Joshua Hudnall was stationed in Iraq as part of the US army. The daughter was reportedly manipulated into carrying out the murder by the mother and William's wife of many years, Stephanie.

Guenevere later confessed to the murder and claimed that she "had no choice" and that she "had to do it." It was revealed that William was murdered for his social security payout.

Hundall's son Joshua narrated his family’s dark history on ID's Evil Lives Here but died of lung failure in 2018 before the episode aired. The Hudnall family's story was the subject of a 2019 episode titled Let Her Rot. The same episode is expected to re-air on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on the platform.

The episode's synopsis reads:

"When Joshua Hudnall goes off to war, he feels more at home than he ever did around his mother; while Joshua thinks he's escaped his mother's torment, she sets her sights on someone else and destroys their family from within."

Here's more to know about William Hudnall's brutal murder by his teen daughter.

William Hudnall was hacked to death in his Florida home

Born in Jacksonville in August 1959, William Hudnall was employed in the US Marine Corps. He worked as a pipefitter after getting discharged as a serviceman.

William married Stephanie Hudnall and had three kids with her - Joshua, Guenevere, and Ruby. But their family was far from perfect and were always just one step away from a tragedy about to happen.

Unfortunately, on June 9, 2011, at the age of 51, William was found dead in his Hawthorne, Florida. Their neighbors alleged that his marriage to Stephanie had supposedly soured and the two had drifted apart in the last several months before his death. At the time of his demise, Stephanie and his two children, Guenevere and Ruby Grace, were residing in a mobile home in Keystone Heights, while William was living alone in the house and Joshua was away in Iraq.

William was discovered dead at his 22118 SE 71st Avenue house that morning by his estranged wife Stephanie and daughter Guenevere. He was allegedly hacked to death with a pickaxe the night before while sleeping in his bed.

Who was behind ex-serviceman William Hudnall's hacking death?

When authorities arrived at the crime scene, they noticed right away that the scene at William Hudnall's residence appeared to have been staged. They questioned Stephanie and Guenevere. Something about their statements piqued the investigators' interest, propelling them to the top of the suspect list. Following that, detectives working on the case interrogated them until they cracked.

On the night William was murdered, Stephanie reportedly drove Guenevere to his house, where she spent hours casually chatting with her off-guard father. After he had fallen asleep, she repeatedly hacked him in the chest and head with the murder weapon. The mother-daughter duo was arrested three days later on June 12, 2011.

They were both found guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in William Hudnall's case and received a 40-year term each.

ID's Evil Lives Here will air William Hudnall's horrific murder case on Thursday, November 24.

Poll : 0 votes