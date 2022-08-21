ID's Killer Nanny: What did British au pair Louise Woodward do and where is she now?

ID's upcoming true crime series, The Killer Nanny, focuses on Louise Woodward, a British au pair who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter of an eight-month-old baby named Matthew Eappen. A brief description of the series, according to Discovery Press Web, states:

''The murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward was televised live in the UK transfixing viewers and splitting public opinion about whether she was guilty or innocent. Twenty-five years later evidence is reexamined with unprecedented access to witnesses, the defense team, the prosecution, and members of the jury who decided her fate.''

Without further ado, let's take a look at what Louise Woodward did and her current whereabouts.

ID's Killer Nanny: Why was Louise Woodward arrested?

Louise Woodward is a British woman from England who later reportedly moved to the US and worked as an au pair. According to A&E, on February 4, 1997, Woodward placed a 911 call wherein she said that an infant was experiencing trouble breathing.

The baby, named Matthew Eappen, was subsequently taken to the Children's Hospital in Boston and was in a state of coma. Doctors at the hospital concluded that Matthew suffered from shaken baby syndrome and suffered severe brain damage, along with a skull fracture, and bleeding at the back of his eyes and between his skull and brain.

The next day, Woodward, who worked as the au pair for Matthew, was arrested after being accused of violently shaking the baby. Five days after being admitted to the hospital, Matthew passed away. The au pair was subsequently charged with first-degree murder. In the ensuing trial, which began in October 1997, the prosecution argued that the infant had been ''violently shaken,'' as per A&E.

The case became increasingly complicated as both sides came up with medical evidence. The prosecution's side presented evidence of brain swelling, apart from a subdural hematoma and bleeding at the back of his eyes.

On the other hand, the defense team came up with evidence that Matthew had suffered from blood clots three weeks before he was taken to the hospital on February 4. His wrist was also reportedly broken two weeks prior to the alleged incident.

At the trial, Woodward admitted to shaking the baby but said that she was not violent. There was a massive debate regarding a word that she'd allegedly used during the investigation.

She said that she'd ''popped'' the baby on the bed, which led to the police claiming that she'd dropped the baby. However, lawyers argued in court that the word ''popped'' means placing something or someone in British English.

ID's Killer Nanny: Was Louise Woodward found guilty?

Dr. Paul @DrPnygard #LouiseWoodward , 19, a British au pair convicted for murdering an infant while he was in her care in Massachusetts, was freed from prison OTD in 1997, her conviction reduced from murder to involuntary manslaughter. Woodward's case drew worldwide attention, especially in the UK. #LouiseWoodward, 19, a British au pair convicted for murdering an infant while he was in her care in Massachusetts, was freed from prison OTD in 1997, her conviction reduced from murder to involuntary manslaughter. Woodward's case drew worldwide attention, especially in the UK. https://t.co/NL9kiZlsI3

Woodward was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder and received a life sentence with no possibility of parole until 15 years. More than a week after her sentencing, a judge reduced her conviction to involuntary manslaughter after the defense team filed for an appeal. Woodward received a 279-day sentence, which she'd already served by then. She was subsequently released from prison.

Per A&E, Woodward studied law and later got married to an entrepreneur named Antony Elkes in 2013. The next year, the couple had a daughter. They reportedly live in South Shropshire. Woodward currently works as a dance teacher. To this day, she maintains her innocence.

Don't miss The Killer Nanny on Investigation Discovery on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta