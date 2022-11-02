ID's The Murder Tapes: How did Jose Armando Pina die?

An upcoming episode of The Murder Tapes on ID will recount a 2019 armed robbery incident in Bryan, Texas, which led to the tragic death of Jose Armando Pina, 23, right outside his home in the presence of multiple witnesses. The episode titled Follow the Tracks will air on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, further delving into the case. Its synopsis reads:

"The Bryan, Texas, Police Department investigates the shooting of 23-year-old local landscaper, Jose Armando Pina; a masked perpetrator flees the area via a path thick with brambles, leaving behind vital evidence."

Surveillance footage along with descriptions of the shooter from eyewitnesses led authorities to a 30-year-old man named Cameron Krumrey who eventually pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Here's more about Jose Armando Pina's shooting death ahead of the episode.

Jose Armando Pina was shot in the heart during an aggravated robbery incident

Jose Armando Pina, described as a kind and trustworthy man, was reportedly visiting his cousin in the 1700 block of W. Virginia Street in Bryan, Texas. Jose cherished his relationship with his sister Brie Groff and her children, as well as his mother Margarita Davila. According to his sister, Jose frequently expressed his desire to start his own family.

Unfortunately, on March 30, 2019, the 23-year-old was shot outside the house while waiting in his car during an aggravated robbery. Officers and emergency personnel rushed to the crime scene after his panick-stricken brother dialed 911. A bleeding Jose was sent to a local hospital where he died hours later. According to autopsy reports, he died of a fatal gunshot wound to the heart.

Jose's brother Arutro Pina, who was closeby at the time of the shooting, reportedly said:

"I just heard a bang and I was like…no."

Arutro further added:

"My brother's dead. My baby brother is dead. He watched over me. He took care of me. He was always smiling, always having fun. It shouldn't have happened this way."

Surveillance footage and eye witnesses helped cops in identifying the shooter

Police subsequently reviewed surveillance video, which showed the shooter approaching another person before advancing on Jose Armando Pina, who was sitting inside his car outside the family home. The visual showed the two arguing before the perpetrator fired a shot and fled the scene in a white car.

When police arrived, they discovered a bullet casing and a flip-flop left behind by the murderer as he fled the scene. One of Jose's cousins, who was also a witness to the murder, confirmed the killer's escape route. Bryan police officers then searched the area for any routes the murderer might have taken to flee the scene.

Surveillance footage prior to the incident showed a distinctively marked and damaged car moving around the area and on the street. Following an examination of the footage, a Texas Department of Public Safety analyst identified the car's owner as a woman living in the 4000 block of Woodcrest Drive.

Two men were discovered inside the car when it was stopped, including the alleged gunman Cameron Krumrey. They were also found with a firearm and other incriminating evidence. Following a raid, cops discovered two guns at Krumrey's home. Forensic tests further revealed that the bullet that killed Pina was fired from one of the discovered weapons, identifying Krumrey as the shooter.

Krumrey was charged with the murder of Jose Armando Pina. He eventually pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in September 2019.

ID's The Murder Tapes airs this Tuesday, November 1, 2022, with Jose Armando Pina's murder case.

Poll : 0 votes