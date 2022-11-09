ID's The Murder Tapes: How did Orlando Euell die?

In May 2019, Orlando Euell was discovered shot and lying in a pool of his own blood near 25th and Pierce in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Despite first responders' efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Euell was killed by a single gunshot wound during a botched drug deal, according to reports.

Soon after, a woman named Keaira Walker was charged with Euell's murder. Walker pleaded guilty to the crime in March 2020 and is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence.

The I Did Something Real Bad episode of ID's The Murder Tapes on Tuesday will examine the fatal shooting of Orlando Euell in broad daylight. The episode's synopsis reads:

"Police find Orlando Euell's body left for dead on the side of the road in Milwaukee; police examine extensive surveillance footage to learn about Orlando's last moments, including witnessing him get into the car that would take him to his death."

Here's exactly what transpired on May 8, 2019.

How did a drug deal end with the fatal shooting of Orlando Euell?

Reports say that Keaira Walker, the woman who shot and killed Orlando Euell in broad daylight in May 2019 over drugs and money, was with two other women, who later testified in the case.

One of the witnesses claimed that she was napping in the backseat of Walker's Pontiac G6 when Euell joined them in the vehicle. The victim reportedly approached Walker earlier that day near 27th and National regarding purchasing some drugs.

However, while driving around, Euell told Walker that he only intended to spend $40, rather than the entire $200 that he had promised. The witness then allegedly saw Walker reach for the door while grabbing a revolver and pointing it at Euell. The shooter claimed that she would have to murder him in order to receive the whole $200. After a brief altercation, she fired the gun at Euell, who reportedly fell out of the car as Walker drove off from the scene.

A second witness who was in Walker's car when the incident occurred offered a nearly identical account of what happened before the shooting. They also told police that Walker threatened that "she hoped she didn't have to "'smoke her too,'" as she drove off from the site of the shooting.

What happened to Orlando Euell's shooter?

On March 10, 2020, Keaira Walker pleaded guilty to a second-degree reckless homicide charge with the use of a dangerous weapon in Orlando Euell's shooting case.

Two other counts, including attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm, were dropped as part of the plea deal. Walker is currently serving a 16-year term at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

Catch the full case on The Murder Tapes this Tuesday, November 8, only on Investigation Discovery.

