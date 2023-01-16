ID's The Price of Glee: How did Cory Monteith die?

Canadian-born actor Cory Monteith's death will be among the major subjects of ID's upcoming docuseries The Price of Glee, which is scheduled to premiere this Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The documentary will revisit the "endless scandals, tabloid gossip, and fatal tragedies" that surround the cast of the musical comedy-drama television series, Glee.

Monteith's 2013 death was the first of many when the rising star overdosed after taking a lethal combination of heroin and alcohol in a hotel room at the age of 31. The Glee actor struggled with substance abuse from his early teens and even spent time in rehab before his acting career took off.

According to the Mirror, Monteith acquired the role of Finn Hudson in the Fox series by chance and became an international sensation and a teen idol following the show's overnight success. He has also worked in films such as Sisters & Brothers and Monte Carlo.

While Cory Monteith was fighting his demons, no one was looking, and after spending three months in rehab, he passed away.

Cory Menteith was found dead in a Vancouver hotel from "mixed drug toxicity" in July 2013

On July 13, 2013, after failing to check out of his room on the 21st floor, staff at Vancouver's opulent Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel tragically discovered Cory Monteith dead in the hotel room. The 31-year-old had been out the previous night with friends, according to the police. The actor left behind his girlfriend and co-star Lea Michele.

That tragic night, his death was caused by a combination of alcohol and heroin in his body. Later information verified that prior to his death, he even spent time in rehab and had struggled with substance abuse for most of his adult life.

The final coroner's report stated that the cause of his death was "mixed drug toxicity, involving intravenous heroin use combined with the ingestion of alcohol."

The Mirror reported that officer Brian Montague stated that there "was evidence in the room that was consistent of a drug overdose."

Dr. Jason Payne-James explained on Autopsy: The Last Hours of Cory Monteith that the Glee actor was unaware that the amount of alcohol he had consumed over the evening had already damaged his central nervous system.

After injecting heroin, the combined effects of these two substances immediately hindered his breathing. Ultimately, it was alcohol and heroin taken together that killed him.

Cory Monteith struggled with substance abuse that started during his early teens

Cory Monteith had a troubled life and according to Showbiz CheatSheet, even spoke to GQ in 2010 about the challenges of his "renegade teenage lifestyle," including how he dropped out of high school and was kicked out of multiple others.

Monteith explained that he was "industrious" and that things started innocent, like "skipping school and drinking," but he soon found himself in a very dark place.

Starting at the age of 13, Cory struggled with substance abuse throughout his teenage years and dropped out of school at the age of 16. After being expelled from multiple schools, his family interfered in his life when he was 19, after which he spent time in rehab.

Following this stint, his acting career took off, with a number of minor movie appearances.

Monteith reportedly explained the reasons behind his transparency concerning his troubled past during an interview with George Stroumboulopoulos in 2011. He claimed to have lived a "league of lives" and that "people have always made a lot of assumptions [about me]," with regard to his character of Finn Hudson.

According to CheatSheet, Cory Monteith said:

"I felt like I had to step in at some point and relate to people my experience and relate to people the truth of my life and where I come from. If I can, through my experience, shed light on the way out of a difficult situation that I know many kids are experiencing, just like I did when I was a teenager."

The actor further explained the reasons for developing an addiction, saying that "it wasn’t so much about the substances. It was more about not fitting in." To fit in, he adopted the "bad kid" character. He claimed that "it was from lack of not really having a self-image at the time and just influences from watching people around."

Learn more about Cory Monteith's tragic death on ID's highly-awaited The Price of Glee, which premiered on January 16.

