ID's Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? - Where is Valerie Cincinelli now?

The shocking Valerie Cincinelli case of 2019 will be re-examined and chronicled in the third episode of ID's Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Season 7. The episode will make its debut exclusively on Investigation Discovery (ID), on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Episode 3 of season 7 of the popular true-crime series has been titled, Bad and Blue. According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, released by Investigation Discovery:

"When Isaiah Carvalho meets NYPD officer Valerie Cincinelli, he thinks his dreams have come true; He soon learns she's not only cheating but also hired a hitman to kill him."

Back in February 2019, Valerie Cincinelli hatched a sinister plan to murder his then-estranged husband Isaiah Carvalho.

Since news of Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Season 7 episode 3 was dropped by ID, viewers of the true crime show, are buzzing with curiosity to learn all about Cincinelli.

Valerie Cincinelli, whose story will be featured on ID's Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, hired a hitman to kill her estranged husband

A still of Valerie Cincinelli (Image Via ABC News)

In 2019, Valerie, a former NYPD officer, orchestrated a murder plan to end the life of her then-husband Isaiah Carvalho. Back in her early 20s, she joined New York's Police Department in 2007. She also married her first husband with whom she had a daughter.

Later, she got divorced and started having a romantic relationship with Isaiah Carvalho. Around 2014, the two tied the knot and she had her second child, a son, with Carvalho. Soon, the two also began to have marital issues. With each passing day, it became more difficult, and in 2019, Carvalho filed for divorce.

At the time, Cincinelli was in a relationship with her then-boyfriend named John DiRubba. She wanted her second husband to be dead and thus, hired a hitman to end his life.

What happened to her?

Valerie Cincinelli hired a person to kill her estranged husband Isaiah Carvalho (Image Via ABC News)

Her entire plan fell apart when DiRubba informed the police about her plan to hire a hitman to murder her husband Carvalho. The police then connected with Isaiah Carvalho so that they could catch Cincinelli red-handed and arrest her. They asked Isaiah to fake his own demise and he successfully did it, leading to the arrest of Cincinelli.

Reportedly, in April 2021, Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. However, she did not plead guilty to the murder-for-hire charges. She was given a sentence of only four years behind bars in November 2021. During her sentencing, she said:

"I’m apologizing from the bottom of my heart,...I can’t believe I allowed myself to get to that place, that dark place." (Via TheCinemaholic)

A still of Isaiah Carvalho (Image Via NBC News)

She was reportedly imprisoned at the Federal Medical Center – Lexington in Kentucky. She was reportedly anticipated to be there until only October 12, 2022.

Don't forget to catch episode 3 of Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Season 7, which will air on Investigation Discovery, on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

