IDLES 2024 world tour: New dates, Presale, tickets, venues, & more

IDLES 2024 world tour's new dates are scheduled to start from May 3, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK and Ireland. The new tour dates will be a follow-up to the European tour announced earlier by the band and is in support of the band's upcoming album, Tangk.
IDLES announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Denver, Vancouver, Glasgow and Dublin among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Presale for the tour will be available from December 5, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Presale can be accessed by pre-ordering IDLES's upcoming album Tangk. Interested patrons must pre-order the album by December 4, 2024, at 17:00 pm GMT.
General tickets will be available from December 8, 2024, at 09:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the band or via Ticketmaster.
IDLES 2024 world tour dates
Idles is set to release their fifth studio album, Tangk, on February 16, 2024. To support the album, the band will embark on a world tour, starting with two Asia dates in Bangkok and Hong Kong in December 2023, followed by a Europe tour in early 2024.
After the Europe tour, the band will continue its world tour with the newly announced tour dates. The new dates and venues for the Idles 2024 world tour are given below:
- May 3, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum
- May 4, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- May 7, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre
- May 10, 2024 — Oakland, California at Fox Theater
- May 11, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Warfield
- May 13, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium
- May 18, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom
- May 21,2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater
- June 22, 2024 — Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- June 23, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom
- June 10, 2024 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
- June 11, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at House of Blues
- June 13, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at The Fillmore
- July 12, 2024 — Cardiff, UK at Castle
- July 13, 2024 — Halifax, UK at The Piece Hall
- July 20, 2024 — Margate, UK at Margate Summer Series
- July 21,2024 — Cornwall, UK at The Wyldes
- September 14, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit
- September 15, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle
- September 18, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- September 20, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- September 21, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS
- September 24, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner
- November 1, 2024 — Guadalajara, Mexico at Guanamor Teatro Estudio
- October 2, 2024 — Monterrey, Mexico at Showcenter Complex
- October 4, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico at Pepsi Centre
- November 17, 2024 — Belfast, UK at Telegraph
- November 19, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at Olympia
- November 23, 2024 — Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
- November 24, 2024 — Newcastle, UK at O2 City Hall
- November 25, 2024 — Nottingham, UK at Rock City
- November 29, 2024 — London, UK at Alexandra Palace
- December 1, 2024 — Brighton, UK at The Brighton Centre
- December 3, 2024 — Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy
- December 6, 2024 — Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- December 7, 2024 — Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
The list of dates and venues for the previously announced IDLES Europe 2024 tour is also given below:
- February 29, 2024 – Porto, Portugal at Super Bock Arena
- March 1, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Wizink Center
- March 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Sant Jordi Club
- March 5, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz
- March 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Zenith
- March 8, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live
- March 9, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Lotto Arena
- March 11, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu
- March 12, 2024 - Esch-Sue-Alzette, Germany at Rockhal
- March 14, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 632
- March 15, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling Halle
- March 16, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle
- March 18, 2024 – STOCKHOLM, Sweden at Annexet
- March 19, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at K.B, Hallen
- March 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium
- March 22, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith
- March 23, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle
IDLES is best known for their second studio album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, released on August 31, 2018. The silver -ertified album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.