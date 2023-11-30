IDLES 2024 world tour: New dates, Presale, tickets, venues, & more

IDLES 2024 world tour's new dates are scheduled to start from May 3, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK and Ireland. The new tour dates will be a follow-up to the European tour announced earlier by the band and is in support of the band's upcoming album, Tangk.

IDLES announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Denver, Vancouver, Glasgow and Dublin among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from December 5, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Presale can be accessed by pre-ordering IDLES's upcoming album Tangk. Interested patrons must pre-order the album by December 4, 2024, at 17:00 pm GMT.

General tickets will be available from December 8, 2024, at 09:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the band or via Ticketmaster.

IDLES 2024 world tour dates

Idles is set to release their fifth studio album, Tangk, on February 16, 2024. To support the album, the band will embark on a world tour, starting with two Asia dates in Bangkok and Hong Kong in December 2023, followed by a Europe tour in early 2024.

After the Europe tour, the band will continue its world tour with the newly announced tour dates. The new dates and venues for the Idles 2024 world tour are given below:

May 3, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum

May 4, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

May 7, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

May 10, 2024 — Oakland, California at Fox Theater

May 11, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Warfield

May 13, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

May 18, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

May 21,2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater

June 22, 2024 — Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

June 23, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom

June 10, 2024 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

June 11, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

June 13, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at The Fillmore

July 12, 2024 — Cardiff, UK at Castle

July 13, 2024 — Halifax, UK at The Piece Hall

July 20, 2024 — Margate, UK at Margate Summer Series

July 21,2024 — Cornwall, UK at The Wyldes

September 14, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit

September 15, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

September 18, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 20, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

September 21, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

September 24, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

November 1, 2024 — Guadalajara, Mexico at Guanamor Teatro Estudio

October 2, 2024 — Monterrey, Mexico at Showcenter Complex

October 4, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico at Pepsi Centre

November 17, 2024 — Belfast, UK at Telegraph

November 19, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland at Olympia

November 23, 2024 — Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

November 24, 2024 — Newcastle, UK at O2 City Hall

November 25, 2024 — Nottingham, UK at Rock City

November 29, 2024 — London, UK at Alexandra Palace

December 1, 2024 — Brighton, UK at The Brighton Centre

December 3, 2024 — Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

December 6, 2024 — Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

December 7, 2024 — Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

The list of dates and venues for the previously announced IDLES Europe 2024 tour is also given below:

February 29, 2024 – Porto, Portugal at Super Bock Arena

March 1, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Wizink Center

March 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Sant Jordi Club

March 5, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

March 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Zenith

March 8, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

March 9, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Lotto Arena

March 11, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu

March 12, 2024 - Esch-Sue-Alzette, Germany at Rockhal

March 14, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 632

March 15, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling Halle

March 16, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle

March 18, 2024 – STOCKHOLM, Sweden at Annexet

March 19, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at K.B, Hallen

March 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

March 22, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

March 23, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle

IDLES is best known for their second studio album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, released on August 31, 2018. The silver -ertified album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.