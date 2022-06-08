iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup and more

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, currently slated for September 23 and September 24, has finally announced its lineup. The long-running festival will take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Vegas’ new immersive event and entertainment district AREA15. The large-scale musical event will feature performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, and Girl in Red, among others.

In a statement, Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said:

“We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival. What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 tickets

Tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be available on the festival’s official website. Tickets will be available separately for Night 1 and Night 2 as well as combined tickets for both Night 1 and 2. Daytime Stage tickets are also available separately.

A presale for exclusive Capital One cardholders will be available starting June 15 at 01.00 pm ET for 48 hours till tickets last. Fans can use the first 6 digits of their Capital One card to get their hands on the tickets first. The general public on-sale of the tickets will be available starting Friday, June 17 at 02.00 pm ET through the festival’s official website or AXS.com.

Capital One cardholders can also get Capital One Access Pass while purchasing presale tickets. This includes access to a private soundcheck performance by Avril Lavigne, along with complimentary food, drinks and more.

iHeart Radio Music Festival 2022 lineup

The star-studded lineup for the two-day event includes Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Nicki Minaj, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, and The Black Keys with more performers yet to be announced.

In a statement, John Skyes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said:

“This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music. Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

Furthermore, the festival will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and be broadcast live on both nights for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations in the USA.

More about iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival comes under the iHeartMedia's umbrella of major concert events, including the iHeartSummer’17 Weekend by AT&T, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartCountry Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The festival’s inaugural edition was held in 2011. Since then, it has been held every year in September. The festival was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas from 2011 to 2015. In 2013, the festival added the free Daytime Village, which previously took place in Las Vegas Village until it was moved to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in 2018. It was then moved to the T-Mobile Arena from 2016 onwards. Additionally, the festival has been broadcast by The CW since 2012.

