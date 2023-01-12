IHOP brings back Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Combo for a limited time

The Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Combo, IHOP's cherished signature menu item, will be resurrected today as the company begins its 65th Year of Joy. It is being offered for just $6 at participating locations around the country.

The Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Combo will be available nationwide from January 9, 2023, to February 19, 2023.

Details about IHOP's Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Combo, along with the nutritional facts

IHOP is bringing back the iconic Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Combo as part of its menu. The combo includes two eggs, your pick of two bacon slices or two sausage links, and two fruit-topped pancakes for $6 ($7 in some locations).

There are three additional options in addition to the traditional Glazed Strawberries: Seasonal Mixed Berry Topping, Blueberry Topping, and Cinnamon Apple. Furthermore, high fructose corn syrup is no longer included in any toppings.

Between January 26, 2023, and January 29, 2023, customers who purchase a Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Combo will also earn triple PanCoins to use with the International Bank of Pancakes, the company's inaugural loyalty program.

Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP, said in a release:

“When Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity first arrived on IHOP menus, the breakfast combo was at the center of people’s memorable dining experiences, and we are excited to continue the tradition for a new generation. Our guests know Rooty Tooty by name, so we knew it was the perfect menu item to pull out of our recipe archives in celebration of our 65th year to share a nostalgic fan favorite with guests, and spread a little more joy this year.”

Here's a rundown list of the nutritional values added to the Rooty Tooty Combos:

1. Nutritional value of rooty Tooty Combo with Glazed Strawberry

320 calories

9 grams of fat

3 grams of saturated fat

1010 milligrams of sodium

53 grams of carbs

19 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

2. Nutritional value of Rooty Tooty Combo with Blueberry Compote

330 calories

9 grams of fat

3 grams of saturated fat

1010 milligrams of sodium

54 grams of carbs

21 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

3. Nutritional value of Rooty Tooty Combo with Wildberry Compote

350 calories

9 grams of fat

3 grams of saturated fat

1020 milligrams of sodium

59 grams of carbs

24 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

4. Nutritional value of Rooty Tooty Combo with Cinnamon Apple

460 calories

9 grams of fat

3 grams of saturated fat

1050 milligrams of sodium

86 grams of carbs

49 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

About IHOP

IHOP has been a pioneer, expert, and leader of all things breakfast for more than 65 years. The restaurant chain offers a wide range of popular products, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls, and more. It also offers 65 unique trademarks and fresh, made-to-order breakfast alternatives.

The restaurants offer customers an inexpensive, routine dining experience and warm service. There are 1,756 IHOP locations worldwide as of September 30, 2022, including eateries in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, and Peru.

