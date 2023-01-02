iKON officially joins 143 Entertainment following exit from YG

Popular K-pop boy band iKON has joined 143 Entertainment after parting ways with longtime agency YG Entertainment on December 30, 2022.

On January 1, 2023 the six-piece act, composed of members Bobby, Jay, June, Song, DK and Chan, announced that they have signed a collective contract with the new agency.

In a statement released by a Korean media outlet, the group said:

"The members came together with the continuation of group activities as the top priority, and our thoughts aligned with 143 Entertainment, the company of Producer DM who we have interacted with musically for a long time.”

Founded by rapper-producer Digital Masta in 2020, 143 Entertainment currently houses three-member girl group LIMELIGHT along with Kepler's Kang Ye-seo and Mashiro.

iKON to continue making music "more passionately" under 143 Entertainment

The six-member group ended their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment after seven years, along with artists such as BIGBANG's Daesung and Taeyang, leaving the agency.

However, their former and new agencies have agreed that the group will continue promotion under its original name and will remain active on official fan community platforms such as Weverse.

Jess 🍇 @ikonicshawol 🏻 It still subjects to how the company and artists getting a settlement but based on the korean/eng official statement - they're still acting as a group "iKON". Seems like YG gave them the rights It still subjects to how the company and artists getting a settlement but based on the korean/eng official statement - they're still acting as a group "iKON". Seems like YG gave them the rights 🙌🏻 https://t.co/0wieon6x3p

The group assured fans in their statement that they will continue to make their music wholeheartedly under the new management.

According to reports, they will be making their comeback in April 2023. The Love Scenario singers said:

"We will continue iKON’s music more passionately to repay the warm support and love you have given us until now.”

Praising their talent, founder of 143 Entertainment, Masta extended his agency's support for the group's future ambitions and said:

"I feel reassured to have become one family with iKON who have unrivalled talent and energy. In the future, we will actively support them in all areas so that they can freely and fully pursue their music activities."

Fans are excited and optimistic about the group's new beginning under 143 Entertainment

iKONICS, the group's official fandom, were relieved to learn that the group found an agency that collectively signed all of them. Wishing them the best for their new beginning, they hailed it as "iKON's new era."

Fans were overjoyed as 143 Entertainment revealed two new logos for the group on their day of joining. However, when they created a fuss over the group's name being spelled with a capital I in the logo, the agency posted new logos with the stylised name.

Appreciating the agency's response to feedback and their quick efforts, iKONICS believe that the band made a good choice by signing with them and asked the agency to take good care of the boys in future.

When news of the group's probable comeback broke, some fans remarked that things were happening too fast, while others believed it was already planned by the group in advance.

143 iKON ❤️ @songnoona_ iKON really said "we're all in this together" A HAPPY NEW YEAR INDEED the fact that they also made a logo for iKONICSiKON really said "we're all in this together" A HAPPY NEW YEAR INDEED the fact that they also made a logo for iKONICS 😭😭😭😭😭 iKON really said "we're all in this together" A HAPPY NEW YEAR INDEED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/khhtkYeVCL

Lclarakl @lclarakl1



can we get T-shirts with this iKONIC logo...love 143 recognizing the fandom. @xxxeana iKON is underrated. When 143 ENT said they are unrivaled, they are 100% correct--they see it. YG NEVER properly promoted iKON. I love that 143 is a small company--they will invest in iKON. @YG_iKONIC can we get T-shirts with this iKONIC logo...love 143 recognizing the fandom. @xxxeana iKON is underrated. When 143 ENT said they are unrivaled, they are 100% correct--they see it. YG NEVER properly promoted iKON. I love that 143 is a small company--they will invest in iKON. @YG_iKONIC can we get T-shirts with this iKONIC logo...love 143 recognizing the fandom. https://t.co/23rk9gQ89S

laaab👽🖖 iKON IS FREE!🔥🎉 @BINKON_915 please take good care of them, and promote them best, that's all we could ask for iKON is very hardworking you won't regret having them in your agency 🥺 @GTMNY143 Thank you for welcoming iKON & iKONICS to your famplease take good care of them, and promote them best, that's all we could ask foriKON is very hardworking you won't regret having them in your agency 🥺 @GTMNY143 Thank you for welcoming iKON & iKONICS to your fam💖😍 please take good care of them, and promote them best, that's all we could ask for💖💖 iKON is very hardworking you won't regret having them in your agency 🥺💖💖🙏

iKON IS FREE @131bishit Everything is happening so fast I need time to cry iKON leaves then resigns in 2 days and is having a comeback in AprilEverything is happening so fast I need time to cry iKON leaves then resigns in 2 days and is having a comeback in April 😭 Everything is happening so fast I need time to cry https://t.co/q3aEJAIdLo

AJ @gianttbabies bet that ikon have planned this for a very long time cuz whats happening today its so fast and detailed bet that ikon have planned this for a very long time cuz whats happening today its so fast and detailed 😂

marie semi-ia 🦋 @freeiktrg7 it’s bare minimum and I am enjoying it wth is wrong with me time to check out limelight cause I wanna know what or how 143 does to promote. But just by seeing the way they edit iKON’s logo, I feel so good alreadyit’s bare minimum and I am enjoying it wth is wrong with me time to check out limelight cause I wanna know what or how 143 does to promote. But just by seeing the way they edit iKON’s logo, I feel so good already 😭 it’s bare minimum and I am enjoying it wth is wrong with me 😂

🖤 @latatsu Wow iKON and Limelight are in the same company now Wow iKON and Limelight are in the same company now

Taking note of the situation, many LIMELIGHT fans also reacted positively to the news of the group being labelmates with them.

