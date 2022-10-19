Impractical Jokers tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The American reality show trio Impractical Jokers is hitting the road in 2023. Billed as “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour,” the tour will feature James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano on their first live outing together in three years.

This will mark the first time the trio will tour without their founding member Joe Gatto, who announced his departure from the show on New Years’ Eve in 2021. As of now, no opening acts have been announced for the tour. However, it is likely that the trio might get guests to perform.

The tour will kick off in February next year and will wrap up on April 8, 2023.

In a statement, the group shared:

“We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year. After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before.”

The tickets for the tour will be available through various presale options that will open from October 19 at 10:00 am PT. These include an artist presale with the access code "IJDRIVE." American Express Early Access pre-sales are also available, and a Live Nation pre-sale can also be accessed using the code "Pumpkin." General tickets for the public will be available from October 21 at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Impractical Jokers 2023 tour dates

February 02 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

February 03 – Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

February 04 – Boston, MA at Wang Theatre

February 16 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum

February 17 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

February 18 – Waterloo, NY at del Lago Resort & Casino (2 Shows)

February 19 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

March 09 – Niagara Falls, ON at Fallsview Casino Resort

March 10 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

March 11 – Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 12 – Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

March 24 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

March 25 – Milwaukee, WI at Miller High Life Theatre

March 26 – Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theater

April 07 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

April 08 – Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium

Impractical Jokers premiered in 2011

Impractical Jokers is an American hidden camera reality show with improvisational elements, which premiered on December 15, 2011. Its starring members included James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto.

Gatto announced his departure 17 episodes into the ninth season. The series has been renewed for a 26-episode tenth season which will feature a rotating group of guest comedians instead of Gatto. Season 9 of the show featured stars including David Cross, Method Man, and Eric André among others. An Impractical Jokers feature film was also released theatrically on February 21, 2020.

Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano are former classmates and friends who went to Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island, New York. In 1999, Gatto, Murray, and Vulcano were members of the live improv and sketch comedy troupe The Tenderloins. In 2006, Quin replaced former Tenderloin member Mike Boccio.

The Tenderloins were the winners of the 2007 NBC competition, It's Your Show. In 2011, TruTV announced Impractical Jokers with a hidden camera format.

