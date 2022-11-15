Netflix's new documentary, In Her Hands, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3 am ET. The documentary chronicles the life of Afghanistan's first female mayor, Zarifa Ghafari, as she navigates various dangers and challenges amidst her country's turbulent political situation.

The documentary is helmed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton serve as executive producers of the film.

In Her Hands on Netflix will be a riveting watch

Netflix released the official trailer for In Her Hands on October 26, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of Afghanistan's tumultuous political situation and Zarifa Ghafari's fight. The trailer has a somber tone that does complete justice to the subject it explores.

The trailer for In Her Hands briefly depicts how Afghanistan's stability was disrupted after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021. It shows Ghafari's desperate attempts to improve the social status of the women in her country as she fights for their education, among other things.

Alongside the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the series on their official YouTube channel, which states:

''In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's first female mayors and the youngest person, at 26, to hold the position. The film documents her fight to survive and narrowly escape against the backdrop of her nation's accelerated unraveling.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a gripping and powerful documentary that depicts the struggle of a young woman fighting to survive in a land torn by political ideologies and beliefs. It also explores the devastating political crisis in Afghanistan that unfolded in August 2021.

Viewers can expect a clear and comprehensive portrait of Zarifa Ghafari's life and the numerous struggles and dangers she's had to deal with over the years.

In Her Hands had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September this year, and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with praise mainly directed towards its ambitions, tone, and nuanced portrayal of the subject.

More details about Zarifa Ghafari

Zarifa Ghafari was born in 1994 in Kabul. Ghafari's father, Abdul Wasi Ghafari, an army man, was allegedly shot dead by militants in November 2020. She reportedly did her schooling in Afghanistan but later pursued higher studies in India.

Ghafari became the mayor of Maidan Shahr at the age of 24, making her the youngest and first female mayor in Afghanistan's history. As the country's mayor, Zarifa Ghafari faced several dangers and challenges. She allegedly received multiple death threats and survived a few assassination attempts.

Ghafari is known for her fight against women in the country as she tried to help them access better education amidst the political turmoil in the country. Ghafari allegedly had to flee her home country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. She currently resides in Germany.

Don't miss In Her Hands on Netflix on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

