In Love All Over Again ending explained: Did Julio and Irene end up together?

In Love All Over Again, Netflix's latest entry into the world of romantic dramas premiered on Valentine's Day 2023. The offbeat eight-episode Spanish language drama followed two lovers over the course of many years against the backdrop of the consistently fragile world of the film industry.

Certainly different from other dramas of the same kind, the ending of the show was also quite different from other romantic drama shows.

The eight-episode ride through the beautiful streets of Madrid introduced both problems of modern relationships and the competitive nature of the film industry, which was a pivotal part of the atmospheric story.

In Love All Over Again went through various phases of Irene (played by Georgina Amorós) and Julio's (played by Franco Masini) relationship before culminating in a drama-packed finale.

Irene arrives in Madrid with the desire to become a film director. She makes friends and meets the perfect protagonist for her films and her life, but life always has other plans.

Below, we have deciphered the ending of In Love All Over Again. If you are yet to watch the series, this is a good time to turn back.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead

In Love All Over Again ending explained: What happened between Julio and Irene in the final episode?

In Love All Over Again (SPAIN)

Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

Love that gorgeous sunbeam moment capture, can't wait to see this scene

As viewers would know, the entire eight-episode run of the show was dominated by the various dramatic turns in the relationship between Irene and Julio, who met in the very first episode.

With the rise of Julio's stardom, things seemed quite uneven with the duo in the penultimate episode. Irene was already insulted enough by him, and this was a pivotal part of the final episode.

In the last episode of In Love All Over Again, Julio and Irene finally reconciled after Julio admitted that he was completely in love with her. The two finally began a fierce relationship, which saw the couple's best moment together. After the entire first half of the episode saw some positive developments, like Julio getting nominated for Goya, something pivotal created a rift between the two yet again.

On the day of the Goya, Julio wanted Irene to go with him. Irene initially agreed but after being offered a dress and realizing how she would look like a showpiece to the world, she backed out. She reasoned that this was not how she imagined going to the prestigious ceremony and that Julio has been all about himself over the past month.

Irene's friend and classmate ended up going with Julio to the Goya, indicating that Irene and Julio finally break up.

Following this major development, the series skipped forward in time again. It showed Irene the day before her wedding. She had ultimately chosen her long-time on-and-off lover from her hometown, Fer. The night before the wedding, Irene finally watched the film that Julio made out of her idea. She also left a voice note for him.

Just before she could start with the ceremony, Jimena (Blanca Martínez) reached out to Julio and got him to the wedding. Julio walked in on Irene getting ready and asked her for a minute of her time. He revealed that he had been offered a big role but he made a deal that he would only work in the film if Irene is given the director's role.

This put Irene in a complicated position just before the big event. In Love All Over Again ended with a shot of Irene's indecisive face, which did not clearly indicate which path she would choose. The ending of the show was ambiguous, with slight hints in the very first episode that she would go with Julio and live her dream.

In Love All Over Again is now streaming on Netflix.

