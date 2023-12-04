Incubus 2024 Asia tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Incubus 2024 Asia tour is scheduled to be held from April 23, 2024, to May 1, 2024, in venues across Southeast and Far East Asia. The tour will be a follow-up to the longer Australia and New Zealand tour earlier in April, which in itself will be a follow-up to the band's 2023 tour.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Manilla, Jakarta, Singapore, and Tokyo, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 3, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from December 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time onward. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the band.

Incubus 2024 Asia tour dates

Incubus is currently scheduled for two tours across 2024, starting with an Australian and New Zealand tour, which will wrap in early April 2024. Following the Australian tour, the band will embark on the newly announced brief Asia tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Incubus 2024 Asia tour is given below:

April 23, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Tennis Indoor Stadium Seneyan

April 25, 2024 - Manila, Philippines at Araneta Coliseum

April 29, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore at The Star Theatre

May 1, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Garden Theatre

The list of dates and venues for the Incubus Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour is given below:

April 6, 2024 –Queensland (Australia) at Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

April 7, 2024 –Southport Queensland (Australia) at Broadwater Parklands

April 9, 2024 –Wollongong, New South Wales (Australia) at WIN Entertainment Centre

April 11, 2024 –Sydney New South Wales (Australia) at Hordern Pavilion

13th April – Mornington, VIC (Australia) at Mornington Racecourse

April 14, 2024 –Melbourne, Australia at Margaret Court Arena

April 17, 2024 – Adelaide, Southern Australia at The Drive

April 20, 2024 –Hillarys, West Australia at Whitfords Nodes Park

More about Incubus's music career

Incubus had their first major chart breakthrough, Make Yourself, which was released on October 26, 1999. The multi-platinum-certified albuim peaked at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart. The album's track, Drive, won the Modern Rock Track of the Year award at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards.

The band's next major studio album, Morning View, was released on October 23, 2001. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 3 on the Australian and Canadian album charts.

A Crow Left of the Murder..., the fifth studio album, was released on February 3, 2004. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as achart-topperr on the Canadian and Kiwi album charts. The album also peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and Australian album charts.

The band next released the album, Light Grenades, on November 28, 2006. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 6 on the Kiwi album chart.

Speaking about the band's longevity in an exclusive interview with Anti-Hero magazine on February 12, 2022, band frontman Brandon Boyd stated:

"I stopped trying to figure out why people still want to listen to our band a long time ago and I’ve come to embrace it and come to just let in the wow-ness of it.. I’m in a place with it where I’ve always had a deep level of gratitude for the countless people over the years who have listened to our band and critiqued our band and adored our band or hated our band."

The band had their last major album success with their compilation album, Monuments and Melodies, which was released on June 16, 2009. The album peaked at number 3 on the Kiwi album chart.