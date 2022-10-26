Incubus Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Incubus has announced a tour for 2023. The four-date tour will kick off on January 31 in Texas and will wrap up in New Orleans on February 4. Earlier this year, the band’s frontman Brandon Boyd released a new solo album titled Echoes & Cocoons. The band’s most recent release was the 2020 EP Trust Fall (Side B), which followed the band’s 2017 album, 8.

Earlier this year, the band kicked off their summer tour in July, where they were supported by Sublime with Rome. The tour was briefly interrupted after frontman Brandon Boyd injured his back. The band wrapped up their summer dates in September and are ready to hit the road again in January next year.

Incubus Tour 2023: Dates, tickets, and more

January 31 -- American Bank Center - Selena Auditorium -- Corpus Christi, TX

February 2 -- Tech Port Center + Arena -- San Antonio, TX

February 3 -- 713 Music Hall -- Houston, TX

February 4 -- The Fillmore New Orleans -- New Orleans, LA

Incubus Tour 2023 Presale and Tickets

The public onsale for the tour will begin on October 28 at 10:00 am CDT. Ticketmaster shows that the general admission tickets priced for the upcoming Incubus shows begin from $59 and go over $129.

The presale for the band's tour is currently underway. Platinum presale for tickets that are dynamically priced is also available via Ticketmaster. These tickets are not part of VIP packages.

A host of VIP packages are also available via incubushq.com. These include the following:

Early Entry Packages priced at $75

VIP Preshow Jam Upgrade Experience priced at $150

Our Love Meet & Greet Photo Op Upgrade priced at $300

Incubus Meet & Greet Photo Op + onstage viewing upgrade package for $750

Incubus Backstage VIP Area + Meet & Greet Upgrade package priced at $10000

More about the band

Incubus is an American rock band which was formed in 1991 by vocalist Brandon Boyd, lead guitarist Mike Einziger, and drummer José Pasillas, when they were still in high school. Later, the band expanded to include bassists Ben Kenney and DJ Kilmore.

The band has gained commercial success, reached multi-platinum sales and has also released several successful singles. The band released their debut album Fungus Amongus in 1995 followed by S.C.I.E.N.C.E. in 1997 after which they received mainstream recognition. In 1999, the band released their album Make Yourself which featured several hits, including the band's highest charting song Drive.

In 2001, they released their album Morning View followed by A Crow Left of the Murder in 2004. In 2006, their sixth studio album, Light Grenades, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200. It was followed by the band's first "greatest hits" album Monuments and Melodies in June 2009 followed by their 2011 If Not Now, When? In early 2015, the band released an EP titled Trust Fall (Side A).

In 2017, guitarist Mike Einziger, speaking about the band's diversity, said:

"Our greatest asset and our biggest flaw. We don't fit anywhere and we never have. We were never punk rock enough for the Warped Tour, we were never metal enough for Ozzfest, we were never quite indie rock or cool enough for Lollapalooza. We've carved our own path, and we're really humbled by the fact that we've had so many people who appreciate our music."

Their most recent work was 2020’s EP titled Trust Fall (Side B).

