Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: How much box office money did the Harrison Ford film make during the opening weekend?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrived after a long wait of 15 years on June 30, 2023. However, the film did not really set the box office on fire as was expected. The adventure film, which is the fifth and final part of the titular franchise, reportedly settled for a lukewarm $130 million worldwide collection on its debut weekend. As per Deadline Hollywood, experts pitched the new film to score a global debut of roughly $140 million, but the tentpole sadly fell short of the target.

However, not all hope is lost, since the July Fourth holiday week might add more millions to the gross earnings.

Helmed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny collected $60 million on the home ground (the US and Canada), The Hollywood Reporter stated. An additional round of $70 million from the overseas markets made the fresh launch go for a discouraging worldwide toll of $130 million, the report added.

Dial of Destiny has Harrison Ford in his swansong outing as the fan-favorite archaeologist Indiana Jones. He is supported by the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena Shaw and Antonio Banderas as his friend Renaldo, among other stars. The film's antagonist is Mads Mikkelsen, a former Nazi, and current NASA member Jürgen Voller.

The other supporting characters have been played by Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, and Ethann Isidore. They are joined by Karen Allen and John Rhys-Davies reprising their roles as Marion Ravenwood and Sallah, respectively.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny performed terribly in China, the UK remained the top global contributor

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released on Friday, June 30, 2023, in 4,600 theaters domestically, targeting the July Fourth holiday week. Its box office competitor was the barely promoted and marketed Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. The latter is an animated film coming out of the stable of DreamWorks Animation and backed by Universal Pictures.

Made with a production budget of $70 million, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken made a disappointing $12.8 million, thus not posing much of a challenge for Dial of Destiny. Despite that, the Harrison Ford-led film could not go beyond an underwhelming $60 million on the local turf.

As for the international pockets, the $70 million pick was led by the UK at $8.9 million. France, Japan, South Korea, and Germany rounded up the top five contributors to the overseas haul of Dial of Destiny, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In China, the Disney-Lucasfilm product failed the litmus test and had a dismal $2.3 million opening, the publication added. It analyzed that the Asian country, which is touted as one of the biggest box office arenas in the world, could not really feel the nostalgia factor associated with Jones.

However, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny managed to get respectable scores on the ticketing app Maoyan, Alibaba’s Tao Piao Piao, and the online database and social networking service Douban. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Maoyan has predicted a $3.8 million pick for the new flick at the end of its run in China.

Boasting a massive production budget of $295 million, the 154-minute-long movie has to be a real money-spinner to emerge victorious at the box office and bid Ford and Indiana Jones a graceful goodbye.

Both Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken are currently running in theaters.

