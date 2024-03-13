Industry experts report BABYMONSTER and TREASURE are expected to match BLACKPINK's performance in Q2 & Q4 of 2024

BLACKPINK may be absent from YG Entertainment's 2024 roster, however, industry experts predicted a revenue increase for the company despite it. According to Lee Nam-soo, a researcher at this financial business, YG Entertainment is expected to make KRW 489.3 billion (approx. $372.8 million) in revenue,14% less than last year.

Furthermore, the company is predicted to make KRW 54.6 billion (approx. $41.6 million) in operational profit, 37.2% less than in 2023. This represents the drop in earnings brought on by the Pink Venom group's absence in 2024.

According to Edaily on March 12, 2024, Kiwoom Securities forecast that, even in the absence of BLACKPINK, YG Entertainment's performance would not decline as much as the market had expected. BABYMONSTER and TREASURE are predicted to match BLACKPINK's earnings up to KRW 19.1 billion (approx. $14.5 million).

BABYMONSTER and TREASURE combined are expected to generate profits closer to BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK members terminated their solo contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023, however, they held onto the bargain of promoting the group together. However, the four girls have been on a hiatus from group activities since September 2023 after they wrapped up their world tour that raked in a whopping $256 million (over KRW 350 billion) through their BORN PINK world tour.

Kiwoom Securities reduced the target stock price of YG Entertainment on March 12, 2024, from KRW 85,000 to KRW 69,000, citing a decrease in earnings due to BLACKPINK's absence. The target price was downgraded, representing an 18.82% decrease. The investment opinion was 'buy' with KRW 43,800 as the closing price on March 11 (Monday) trading day.

According to the researcher Lee Nam-soo, the operational profit in the first quarter without the distribution of physical records would drop by 88.1% to KRW 4.3 billion, demonstrating the opposite base impact of BLACKPINK's concert from 2022 to 2023.

Lee Nam-soo told Edaily that other events, such as TREASURE's 20th Japanese fan gathering in the third quarter, BABYMONSTER's physical album launch in the second quarter of 2024, and their respective album comebacks are anticipated. He forecasted that the quarter would be nearly identical to what it was with BLACKPINK, even without them.

Performances by BABYMONSTER and TREASURE were intended to be supported by streaming and copyright revenue, actor management, K-content appearances, ads, the distribution of albums via YG Plus, etc. Furthermore, it was anticipated that operations by both groups would increase base revenues.

More about BLACKPINK members' latest solo endeavors

Group members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé are busy pursuing their solo endeavors. Three have already established their respective companies, while Rosé hasn't announced anything yet.

Jennie launched ODDATELIER and confirmed working on her full-length solo debut alum. The artist recently featured on Matt Champion's single Slow Motion, released on March 8, 2024.

Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, launched her company LLOUD and has joined the lead cast lineup of the HBO original series The White Lotus, which will be released in 2025. She was recently spotted at the Louis Vuitton presentation at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024.

Jisoo established BLISSOO and has been busy filming for the upcoming drama Influenza and gearing up for filming the Korean film Omnipresent Reader's Viewpoint, starring alongside Nana, Lee Min-ho, and Ahn Hyo-seop. Reportedly, she is working on her solo music. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Additionally, she was named the brand ambassador for London's Self-Portrait.

Rosé confirmed working on new solo music and shared a demo of her upcoming track Vampirehollie on her birthday. Fans are convinced that she will also launch her company soon. Recently, she was invited to the after-party at the 2024 Oscars.

TREASURE released its latest album, REBOOT, in July 2023, and girl group BABYMONSTER debuted in November 2023 with their single Batter Up, they are slated to comeback as a full group with Ahyeon on April 1, 2024.