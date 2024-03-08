BLISSOO's CEO Kim Jisoo captured on camera while filming for her forthcoming drama Influenza starring Park Jeong-Min

Jisoo of BLACKPINK was spotted filming on March 8, 2024, for her upcoming zombie K-drama Influenza. The K-pop sensation was shooting a scene inside a grocery store as per the pictures posted by a fan on X. Furthermore, the male protagonist, Park Jeong-Min, was spotted filming with the singer-actress, who was dressed in a big puffer coat and Ugg boots.

Earlier, on December 4, 2023, reports confirmed that the BLACKPINK vocalist had joined the lead cast of Influenza, which is a Coupang Play rendition of Han Sang-Woon's book. With an emphasis on soldier Jae-yoon and his love Yeong-ju as they survive a zombie invasion, the drama takes place against the background of a Seoul towering building's civil defense unit.

Meanwhile, the most recent images showed blood stains on the doors and mirrors, which increased the suspense.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo seen filming episode 4 of the upcoming zombie-thriller drama

The news first emerged on August 31, 2023, that she and actor Park Jeong-Min had been asked to join the cast of this much-awaited drama initially. Previously, the vocalist of Flower was last seen in the Disney Plus hit drama Snowdrop in 2022 with Jung Hae-In. Ever since, fans have been anticipating Jisoo's return to the acting world.

After that, she terminated her solo contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023, joined the cast of an upcoming film Omnipresent Reader's Viewpoint starring Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop, established her own company BLISSOO in February 2024, and has been busy pursuing several other solo projects.

The latest images revealed that Jisoo was busy filming episode 4 of the upcoming drama, which has dominated the internet chatter ever since. The images went viral online as netizens went into a frenzy with excitement to see the K-pop sensation busy filming for her acting comeback.

In the upcoming zombie-thriller drama Influenza, Jisoo plays Yeong-ju, who waits patiently for her partner serving in the military. Meanwhile, actor Park Jeong-Min reportedly plays Jae-yoon, a soldier who enrolled at a later age. People who become infected with the disease start to change into zombies, which causes mayhem inside the building.

Jae-yoon and his comrades are wedged between zombie danger and absolute despair. A growing number of zombies are inside the building, so they need to defend both themselves and other people. When confronted with the unrelenting army of the undead, Jae-yoon and Yeong-ju inadvertently and unexpectedly reconcile.

Furthermore, earlier in December 2023, several reports claimed that to manage the action sequences in Influenza, BLISSOO's CEO underwent intense physical training.

Fans ecstatic to see the latest images from the filming sets of Influenza

Additionally, dramas like Hellbound and Money Game have helped Park Jeong-Min make his reputation in the K-drama business. Furthermore, actor Kim Joon-Han has joined the cast of the upcoming series, which has heightened the excitement around the project. Previously, Kim Joon-Han was seen in the popular drama series Hospital Playlist and Anna, starring Bae Suzy.

After the latest images surfaced online on March 8, 2024, fans posted the photos all over the internet in a frenzy when they appeared. They even made light-hearted jokes about Jisoo wearing uggs during the filming and prioritizing "comfort."

Screenwriter Han Jin-Won, who is well-known for his work on the highly praised movie Parasite, is involved in the series. The release date of Influenza has not been disclosed yet.