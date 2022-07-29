Industry Season 2 cast list: Who stars in the HBO series?

HBO's Industry will drop its second season on August 1, 2022. The critically acclaimed show revolves around several young and highly talented graduates competing in the ruthless world of finance.

Season 1 left things on an interesting note, with the love triangle involving Yasmin, Robert, and Harper getting more complicated.

The show stars Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey, among many others, in crucial roles. With that said, read on to find out more details about the cast of Industry season 2.

HBO's Industry cast list: Marisa Abela and others in pivotal roles

1) Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Marisa Abela plays the role of Yasmin Kara-Hanani, aka Yas, in Industry. She's one of the major characters in the film, and Abela's portrayal of Yas has received critical acclaim.

Apart from Industry, Abela is known for her performance in the noted Sky One drama, COBRA, where she essays the role of Ellie Sutherland.

2) Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing

Actor Harry Lawtey plays the role of Robert Spearing in the series. Rob's equation with Yas is one of the most pivotal plot-points in the storyline. Lawtey played a minor role in Pete Travis' City of Tiny Lights.

He's also appeared in television shows like Marcella, The Letter for the King, and Casualty, to name a few.

3) Myha'la Herrold as Harper Stern

Myha'la Herrold essays the role of Harper Stern in the show. Herrold's performance on the show has impressed critics and viewers and her character arc is pivotal to the storyline.

As an actress, Herrold has been a part of quite a few movies, including Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Plan B, Premature, and many more.

4) Jay Duplass as Jesse Boom

Jay Duplass made his series debut as a hedge fund manager named Jesse Boom with the show. As an actor, Duplass is best known for his roles in Transparent, Horse Girl, Pink Wall, and many more.

He's also directed quite a few films with his brother Mark Duplass, like Cyrus, The Puffy Hair, and Baghead, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the second season also stars newcomers Adam Levy, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Sonny Poon Tip, and Katrine De Candole.

The show also features several others in important roles, including:

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens

David Jonsson as Augustus "Gus" Sackey

Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham

More details about the show

The series centers around the lives of several young graduates who are trying to find their niche in the world of finance after the 2008 financial crisis. The second season of the series will take place a year after the events of season 1.

The official synopsis of the series on HBO reads:

''Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.''

Industry season 2 will premiere on HBO on Monday, August 1, 2022.

