Love Triangle Nightmare cast list: Glenda Braganza, Jeff Teravainen and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's Love Triangle Nightmare is an upcoming Canadian thriller movie that features a love triangle gone awry. Directed by Roxanne Boisvert, the film will premiere on the Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on June 17, 2022. Headlining the movie is Glenda Braganza, accompanied by Jeff Teravainen and Tomas Chovanec.

The plot of the film is centered on a new divorcee Brittany, who meets a stranger at her divorce party who turns out to be everything her ex-husband was not. She soon starts falling for him despite warnings from her ex, placing her in a love triangle with the new guy and her ex. Catch the movie on LMN to find out how the love triangle fared for Brittany.

Meanwhile, take a look at the cast of the upcoming thriller.

Who will be starring in Lifetime's Love Triangle Nightmare?

The titular love triangle will be portrayed by Glenda Braganza, Jeff Teravainen, and Tomas Chovanec. They will be supported by other cast members including Kelly Hope Taylor, JaNae Armogan, Sochi Fried and more.

1) Glenda Braganza as Brittany

Glenda Braganza is a Canadian television actress who will be playing the protagonist Brittany in Love Triangle Nightmare. Born to Goan-Indian parents in Halifax, Nova Scotia, she was raised in Ottawa, Ontario. She began her career with several productions on the Montreal stage and received praise for her performances.

Braganza has also appeared in American television shows and films such as 10.5: Apocalypse, with co-stars Dean Cain and Beau Bridges, and the Independent Film Channel's original series The Business. She also appeared as Dr. Kerry Glenda in the Blake Lively-starrer A Simple Favor.

2) Jeff Teravainen as Jake

Jeff Teravainen is a Canadian actor who will be playing the role of Jake, the handsome stranger who proved to be trouble for Brittany in the Lifetime thriller. He is best known for his roles as Lieutenant Anders on the TV show Dark Matter and as Agent Stack on 12 Monkeys. He also became popular as the main bad guy in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles (2018).

Teravainen was also known as the "Voice of the Olympics" for Canadian broadcaster CBC as well as the "Voice of the 2014 FIFA World Cup" in Canada. Additionally, he has also lent his voice to many video game characters such as in Far Cry 5 and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

3) Tomas Chovanec as Austin Conrad

Mensour Agency @MensourAgency TOMAS CHOVANEC is on set today! Multi-day booking in a supporting role on an upcoming MOW. Congrats! TOMAS CHOVANEC is on set today! Multi-day booking in a supporting role on an upcoming MOW. Congrats! https://t.co/28CW9NKhuQ

Tomas Chovanec will be playing the role of Austin Conrad, Brittany's ex-husband in Love Triangle Nightmare. As part of the Jake-Brittany-Austin love triangle, he will try to warn his ex-wife about the stranger, only for his warnings to fall on deaf ears.

Chovanec has also appeared in Hemlock Grove (2013), PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal (1996), and Defiance (2013).

Other cast members of Love Triangle Nightmare include Kelly Hope Taylor as Thea, JaNae Armogan as Ava, Sochi Fried as Detective Bell, Jarrod MacLean as Detective Hunter, Rebecca Amzallag as Sheera, Tom Slater as Vincent Abrams, Sarah Cleveland as Janet, Erica Anderson as Lillian, Charlie Ebbs as Brad, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Emma Conrad.

Love Triangle Nightmare will premiere on LMN on June 17, 2022.

