Who is Lizbeth Meredith? All about the author who inspired Lifetime's 'Stolen by Their Father'

Lifetime is set to premiere a new thriller flick, Stolen by Their Father, this weekend. Based on author Lizbeth Meredith’s memoir, it revolves around true events inspired by her life.

The movie’s storyline centered around Meredith, who left no stone unturned to bring her daughters back home. The kids were kidnapped by their father and Meredith’s abusive ex-husband, who threatened to kill her if she made any wrong moves.

The author’s memoir was titled “Pieces of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters.” As per Good Reads’ site, the description of the Amazon bestseller book reads:

"Pieces of Me recounts Lizbeth’s struggle to bring home her internationally abducted daughters from Greece to Alaska. It’s the story of a 29 year-old woman whose own life was marked by family violence and childhood kidnapping who then faced her own $100,000 problem on a $10 an hour budget.”

It further states:

“It’s the story of the generous community in Anchorage, Alaska, and of a welcoming community in Greece who joined Lizbeth’s efforts to make the impossible a reality.”

Who is Lizbeth Meredith?

Lizbeth Meredith is an award-winning author from Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is also a speaker, podcaster and online marketing teacher. Meredith has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in psychology.

She has also worked as a child abuse investigator, domestic violence advocate, and a retired juvenile probation supervisor. She was born to two high school dropouts who got divorced before she was born.

Meredith suffered child abuse, parental abduction, poverty and sibling separation while she was growing up.

When she was in her twenties, she found a US citizen from Greece, whom she married and dreamt of starting a wonderful life. Soon, her dreams turned into a nightmare as she found herself in a domestic shelter with her two daughters.

From emotional trauma to poverty, she fought through every obstacle to protect her kids and change her life story.

When will Stolen by Their Father premiere?

Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew will play Meredith in the movie, while her ex-husband's role will be played by Kimonas Kouris.

Directed by Simone Stock, Stolen by Their Father will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, March 5 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as FuboTV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and YouTube TV.

