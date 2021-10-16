"Insensitive" - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series mentions Trisha Paytas' breakdowns, and the internet is divided 

YouTuber Trisha Paytas was mentioned in Amazon Prime series "I know What You Did Last Summer" and the internet was not impressed. The Mukbangbang content creator often makes headlines for controversial reasons.

Though the Prime show has received only 5.2 stars on IMDb, the mention of Trisha Paytas has gained traction for the show online.

Many netizens now speculate that Trisha Paytas will be making several TikTok videos, speaking in detail about being dissed on the Prime show.

Trisha Paytas finds themsleves being mentioned in Amazon Prime series

In Season 1 Episode 3, the character Margot, played by Brianne Tju, unreservedly jokes about Trisha Paytas’ mental health. The latter is known for uploading unfiltered moments of themselves on their YouTube channel where they are often seen tearing up. In the series clip, Margot says:

“Do not die. I mean it. I will have a literal Trisha Paytas breakdown if you do.”

Trisha Paytas has become popular for her controversial YouTube videos (Image via YouTube)

As the clip appeared on social media, many predicted that the YouTuber would be making a video addressing their mention on the show. Though many found the clip to be “cringe,” some Paytas followers found it disheartening to see the show poke fun at a person’s mental health.

Finding the clip disappointing, one social media user said:

“I don’t care for Trisha at this point, but I think it’s so sad this person could die tomorrow and all she would be amount to and be remembered by is her mental illnesses and public meltdowns.”

Another comment read:

“A fictional tv show using a real womens mental health to make a sh**ty joke don’t sit right with me."

Some fans say that Trisha Paytas is “def gonna milk this.”

This is not the first show the internet star has been mentioned in. It has been rumored that the controversial YouTuber will be appearing in the second season of American Horror Story titled “Asylum.” She also gained popularity through her appearance on Big Brother.

Several upcoming shows have been mentioning popular social media influencers to cater to their young Gen-Z audience. The Easter eggs make the show more exciting for viewers. As mentioned before, American Horror Story is rumored to be casting Paytas in the show. Similarly, Cancelled podcast host and YouTuber Tana Mongeau was also mentioned in the aforementioned show.

Edited by Prem Deshpande