Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season 7 on Netflix: Release date, synopsis and more

Popular documentary series Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons is set to return with a season 7 on Friday, September 15, 2023, on Netflix. British journalist Raphael Rowe will be seen reprising his significant role as the presenter for the show in the upcoming season.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons explores life inside the most dangerous prisons in different parts of the world, primarily focusing on the perspective of the prisoners. Given its interesting premise, ever since the official trailer for the docuseries' upcoming seventh season was dropped by Netflix, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness what the new season will bring to the table.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season 7 - Plot and synopsis

Similar to most of the previous seasons of the series, the upcoming season will also have four episodes, showing the lifestyle behind bars in different prisons all across the globe from the point of view of the prisoners.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season, as given by the streaming platform reads:

"Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands."

The synopsis as well as the official trailer provides the audience with intriguing clues about what to expect from the new season of the documentary show. From the looks of it, season 7 will explore the prison cells of four countries, including the Czech Republic, the Solomon Islands, Indonesia, and Finland.

As seen six seasons, the investigative journalist Raphael Rowe will turn into a voluntary inmate in some of the most volatile prisons in the aforementioned countries, where brutality and intimidation rule.

Thus, it will be quite interesting to witness how things usually go around inside some of the most formidable prisons in the world.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season 7 - Release date and time for different time zones and how to watch

As mentioned earlier, the highly awaited seventh season of the documentary show is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Friday, September 15, 2023. The docuseries will air at 3 am Eastern Time (ET) in the United States.

However, the air time differs in various time zones of the world. A list of the various air times for various time zones, all around the world is given below:

India (IST) - 12:30 pm

Canada (NT) - 4:30 am

Australia (AEST) - 5 pm

Korea (KST) - 4 pm

Philippines (PHT) - 3 pm

United Kingdom (GMT) - 7 am

Japan (JST) - 4 pm

All four episodes will be released on the same day and at the same time, given for different time zones. The docuseries' new season will be available to stream on the popular streaming platform Netflix. However, viewers will need a subscription plan to watch the four-episode documentary show on Netflix.

Don't forget to watch season 7 of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix, on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 3 am ET.