Conor McGregor claims upcoming Netflix documentary series based on him will reveal why he's "still the man to beat in the UFC"

Conor McGregor has addressed his upcoming documentary series and suggested that it'll show why he's still the man to beat in the UFC. A former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor is widely regarded as one of the biggest box office draws and most well-known fighters in MMA history.

The Irishman's most recent fight saw him suffer a gruesome leg injury and lose via first-round TKO against Dustin Poirier. Their lightweight matchup transpired in July 2021, and McGregor has been on an injury hiatus ever since.

In an official announcement last month, it was confirmed that a documentary series titled 'McGregor Forever' is scheduled to be released on Netflix on May 17, 2023. The four-part documentary series will reportedly chronicle McGregor's combat sports career, the aforementioned leg injury, and his much-awaited comeback.

The docuseries has been produced by the Religion of Sports production company, with McGregor serving as the executive producer. 'The Notorious' has now tweeted a trailer of the docuseries, featuring footage from some of the highs and lows of his MMA career.

That includes him becoming a two-weight UFC champion, beating Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, as well as his losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

The MMA icon also attached a statement to the tweet, wherein he insinuated that the docuseries will reveal why he's still the UFC organization's biggest star. McGregor wrote:

"McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix. You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC."

Conor McGregor believes he's "too skilled" for next opponent Michael Chandler

The consensus is that Conor McGregor will make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon later this year against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Earlier this year, McGregor filmed TUF 31 alongside rival coach Chandler. The TUF season will air from May 30th to August 15th, 2023. Moreover, the McGregor-Chandler matchup is expected to take place later this year, potentially at welterweight.

Speaking to Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Conor McGregor recently lauded Michael Chandler for his accomplishments in smaller MMA promotions like Bellator MMA. He further acknowledged that 'Iron' swiftly worked his way up the UFC food chain.

That said, Conor McGregor implied that he'll show the difference in levels of skill between the UFC and smaller promotions by defeating Michael Chandler. McGregor said:

"For Chandler, I'm just too slick for him. I'm too skilled for him and he's not fought someone like me. I've fought someone like him though. It's the mixed martial arts style. The short wrestler, it's just kind of MMA, isn't it? It ain't nothing peculiar or unsure of. I've fought against that style many, many years."

Watch McGregor discuss the topic at 2:10 in the video below:

