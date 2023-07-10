Insidious: The Red Door - How much box office money did Patrick Wilson's horror film make during the opening weekend?

Insidious: The Red Door has left the box office under a spell. Several sources claim that the opening weekend of the supernatural horror movie earned $64.1 million worldwide. Released on July 7, 2023, Insidious: The Red Door has been helmed by the franchise star and debutant director Patrick Wilson. It is the fifth entry in the Insidious franchise and follows Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Made on a modest production cost of $16 million, The Red Door hit theaters alongside Joy Ride. Even after garnering favorable critical reviews, the female-centric comedy flick posed little challenge for the new horror movie.

Contrarily, Insidious: The Red Door elicited mixed reviews from critics, but it was evident that it had no impact on the audience’s excitement. As per The Numbers, the movie collected $32.7 million on the home turf.

An additional $31.4 million pick from other markets pushed The Red Door to a worldwide gross of $64.1 million on the debut weekend. This collection helped it topple the tent pole Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the box office.

Latin America was the best global market for Insidious: The Red Door

According to Deadline, Insidious: The Red Door premiered in 3,188 cinema halls in the domestic sector (the United States and Canada), with box office experts guessing it to score $18–23 million on the first weekend. However, the first day alone brought in $15.3 million (including Thursday night previews), after which the projections were spiked to $31 million.

The Red Door topped even that by going for $32.7 million and capturing the numero uno spot at the box office, the portal reported. It became the second best opener of the Insidious franchise at the domestic premiere. The best so far for the Insidious series, however, was the 2013 release, Chapter 2.

At the domestic, commercial window, Insidious: The Red Door was followed by Dial of Destiny, Sound of Freedom, Pixar’s Elemental, and Sony-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The horror movie reportedly earned an additional $31 million from the 52 overseas markets it premiered in. Collider stated that the fresh launch performed the finest in Latin America, with over $11 million collection.

Europe, at almost $10 million and the Asia Pacific region, at $7.7 million, are the next best markets for The Red Door, Collider added. Notably, in the Philippines, it was the biggest opener for a horror flick, and in India, the movie was given the widest-ever release among horror films.

Collider also pointed out that the film is yet to run in key pockets like South Korea, Spain, and Indonesia. Therefore, additional millions are anticipated once it hits theatres in those countries.

Apart from Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert, Insidious: The Red Door stars Rose Byrne as his divorced wife Renai Lambert, and Ty Simpkins as their son Dalton Lambert. The other returning actors are Andrew Astor, Steve Coulter, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, and Lin Shaye.

Separately, the rest of July also looks packed. Some high-profile upcoming releases include Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise; Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan; Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring Barbie; and Walt Disney Pictures-backed Haunted Mansion.

The list of July releases is rounded up by the psychology thriller Sympathy for the Devil, starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.

The released movie mentioned in this article, including Insidious: The Red Door, are currently in cinema halls.

