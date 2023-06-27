"Instant salsa": Mythbusters' deep sea implosion video leaves netizens alarmed following Titan submarine tragedy 

While the world cannot stop talking about the missing submarine Titan, a video from an old episode of Mythbusters has started making rounds on social media. In the now-viral episode, show hosts Tory Belleci, Grant Imahara, and Jessi Combs demonstrate what exactly happens when a deep sea implosion takes place.

The Mythbusters video surfaced soon after people became increasingly curious about what might have happened to the five people who were in the submarine. In the video, a fake diver is created using pig parks, and an artificial implosion is induced to understand the effect of the same on human bodies.

Trigger Warning: The video can be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

ChudsOfTikTok @ChudsOfTikTok I keep hearing reporters ask about bodies, well.

This is the effect on a “a human shaped dummy made of pig parts w/ bones muscle fat skin & mid section of guts.” at 135psi in comparison, the depths of the titanic would be around an implosion at 5,600-6,000psi.

Thanks mythbusters? I keep hearing reporters ask about bodies, well.This is the effect on a “a human shaped dummy made of pig parts w/ bones muscle fat skin & mid section of guts.” at 135psi in comparison, the depths of the titanic would be around an implosion at 5,600-6,000psi.Thanks mythbusters? https://t.co/fndcfZQWbH

The Mythbusters video, which was shared by a Twitter account, @ChudsOfTikTok, showed the 2-minute 18-second clip, where the mannequin made with pig parts was thrown 300 feet underwater. In the video, the hosts explained how the pressure under water is nine times more than what it is at sea level.

The clip then shows the air pressure pushing the mannequin toward the helmet, mimicking an implosion. As soon as the video made its way to social media, netizens were alarmed, and one person also responded by calling the process akin to "instant salsa."

Social media users stunned as an old video from a TV show showing how a submarine implosion happens goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as Mythbusters’ video mimicking a submarine implosion goes viral: Reactions explored

A recently resurfaced video from the popular TV show Mythbusters has taken social media by storm as the footage, which has gone viral, showcases an attempt to mimic a submarine implosion. The video, since then, has garnered widespread attention and left viewers awe-struck.

As the video continues to go viral, users across various social media platforms are expressing their shock, fascination, and mixed reactions to this mind-boggling experiment. As @ChudsOfTikTok shared the video on Twitter, here is how social media users reacted:

The Mythbusters video has spread across social media after five people, along with the Titan Submersible, went missing on June 18, 2023. The debris was later found near the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean.

The five men who were later declared dead by the US Coast Guard were OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

