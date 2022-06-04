Interceptor ending explained: Does Captain JJ Collins make it out alive?

Interceptor is a brand new thrilling action movie starring Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey that has just made its arrival on June 3, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The movie is bound to take the audience on an absorbing action-packed journey.

Co-written and directed by Matthew Reilly, the movie chronicles the intriguing story of Captain JJ Collins, who ends up on a one-woman mission to save the United States from an unimaginably terrifying nuclear attack.

Since the premiere of the movie, Interceptor, on Netflix, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive attention and responses from both critics and the audience for its highly electrifying action, gripping performances by the leading actors and nail-biting tension from the very beginning of the movie.

It is safe to say that the movie does not waste any time before jumping right into the central storyline as viewers witness the movie's lead character Captain JJ Collins doing everything in her power to stop the nuclear missiles from crashing down in several parts of the United States.

However, the ending part takes the cake in terms of creating hair-raising tension and thrill, giving the audience a perfectly stimulating ending. So, without further ado, let's dive in to find out what happens at the end of Interceptor.

What happened at the end of Interceptor?

Does Captain JJ Collins stop the nuclear missiles from destroying the United States?

The end part of the Netflix movie sees the antagonist Alexander Kessel starting a program to sink the entire SBX-1 to prevent JJ from launching the Interceptor missiles that have the power to destroy all the nuclear missiles in order to save the United States.

Corporal Rahul Shah is seen making the brave decision to go down in the hulls and close all the valves one after another. While he is almost done closing all the valves, the traitor Corporal Beaver arrives and shoots him to death. Thus, Corporal Shah is seen sacrificing his life to complete the mission.

After Shah's death, Captain Collins is seen attempting to stop the nuclear missiles by making Alexander Kessel and Beaver take control of the Command Center. But when they enter the Command Center, they do not find JJ as she is seen hiding.

Captain JJ Collins comes out at the right moment and after a thrilling fight with both Beaver and Kessel, she is seen successfully launching Interceptor missiles, therefore saving the United States.

What happens to the antagonist Kessel at the end?

At the end of the movie, Kessel and JJ are seen getting into a one-on-one fight right before a Russian submarine is seen arriving on the spot.

Alexander Kessel thinks the Russians have come to rescue him, but to his utter shock, an officer comes out and shoots him. Hence, the antagonist Alexander Kessel dies at the very end of the movie.

Does JJ makes it out of the mission alive?

After successfully completing the mission to save the United States, JJ comes out of it alive. At the very end of Interceptor, she is seen at a hospital recovering from her wounds. President Wallace is seen visiting her and presenting her with an honorable work opportunity.

Another highlight of the ending is the survival of JJ's father. The ending shows that her father was rescued by his friends at the retirement center who saw him being attacked by the terrorists.

Hence, the movie ends on quite a thrilling and satisfactory note.

Don't forget to catch Interceptor which is currently streaming on Netflix.

