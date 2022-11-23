"Interesting timing": New report on Kanye and Yeezy employees leaves internet divided amid Balenciaga children ad backlash

A new report published by Rolling Stone detailing Kanye West's behavior with his former Yeezy employees has left the internet divided.

On Tuesday, November 22, the news outlet shared a report where they spoke to a dozen ex-Yeezy and Adidas staff members. In the report, some of them claimed that the 45-year-old rapper showed them explicit pictures of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

However, the report comes at a time when luxury fashion house Balenciaga is facing severe criticism for its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection campaign that shows two little girls holding teddy bears that seemingly have BDSM-style harnesses.

The brand, which apologized on its Instagram story, was slammed online for its "disturbing" and "creepy" campaign that messes with children.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Twitter reacts to the timing of Kanye West's report and Balenciaga's 'creepy' campaign

After Rolling Stone's report on Kanye West's behavior with former Yeezy and Adidas employees went viral, Twitterati was left divided.

Several users believe that publishing a report on Kanye's previous antics is just an attempt to distract the media's attention from Balenciaga's problematic campaign since they severed ties with the rapper.

Several people also claimed that the Rolling Stone report about Kanye is not news since there is already a viral video on YouTube showcasing the incident, and the rapper has also talked about it in his Drink Champs interview.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users simply criticized Kanye West's behavior with his former employees, with one even saying the revelation about the rapper wasn't shocking.

What did the Rolling Stone report mention about Kanye West's behavior?

In the report by Rolling Stone on Tuesday, November 22, several former employees of Kanye West detailed the rapper's antics in the professional environment.

As per an interview with one of the people involved with West, the rapper held a meeting in 2018 with the Yeezy creative team where he showed an explicit video of Kim Kardashian.

Another such incident happened in the same year with an anonymous creative who was meeting West for a job interview. The person stated that the rapper took out his phone and showed him an intimate picture of Kardashian, saying, "My wife sent me this."

The anonymous staff member said:

"It was very revealing and personal. I didn't really react."

The publication also reported that there were incidents when West played explicit videos, which didn't include Kardashian, in front of Yeezy and Adidas members. One of the employees claimed:

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff p*rn star with a strap-on d**do f**king another girl in the a**. He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

Rolling Stone also spoke to two former employees who claimed that West showed them explicit videos of himself getting intimate with another woman during his early days of Yeezy.

In September 2022, West talked about his p*rn addiction in a since-deleted Instagram post, stating that it "destroyed" his family.

