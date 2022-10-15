Internet divided over Ghia founder Melanie losing deal over Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary’s clash in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 4

Episode 4 of Shark Tank Season 14 welcomed four businesses and their respective founders. One of them was Melanie Masarin, founder of Ghia, a company that makes and sells non-toxic, alcohol-free aperitif drinks.

Melanie arrived on the show with an offer for the sharks — $250,000 for a 5% equity stake in her company, Ghia. It meant a $5 million valuation. The investors/sharks were pretty impressed with her pitch, but not everyone was interested in making an offer to her.

Shark Robert Herjavec tried to play it fair by offering the deal she asked for. While Melanie and Robert were discussing their offer, Kevin O’Leary jumped in and asked Melanie to listen to his offer. Robert then put the founder in a tough spot by saying that if she decided to listen to Kevin’s offer, then he would not make a deal.

Melanie was curious to find out what Kevin was offering, so she went for it. Thus, Robert backed out and Kevin offered $250,000 for 10% equity. Melanie didn’t like the latter’s deal and hence, she walked out of the tank empty-handed.

Melanie and Robert’s respective decisions divide fans

Fans are divided over Ghia founder Melanie Masarin’s deal with Robert Herjavec. Some fans blamed Melanie for choosing to listen to Kevin O’Leary’s deal and lose Robert’s offer, which was the exact deal she asked for.

A few fans slammed Robert for not giving a second chance to Melanie and being unfair to her.

Take a look at Shark Tank fans’ reactions:

Khad @KhadHillary If you got the offer you wanted why would you want to waste time listening to others? And she still didn’t learn the lesson based on her comments after, SMH. #sharktank If you got the offer you wanted why would you want to waste time listening to others? And she still didn’t learn the lesson based on her comments after, SMH. #sharktank

▲ OG Chizzy Beats ▲ @ThatGirl_Chiz #SharkTank Melanie was crazy for thinking Kevin would give her a good deal Melanie was crazy for thinking Kevin would give her a good deal 😭 #SharkTank

Stella @stella_zappa #ABC With all due respect there is no way I would have passed up on Robert’s deal to hear Kevin. Robert gave her what she asked for -Kevin always seeks more. #SharkTank With all due respect there is no way I would have passed up on Robert’s deal to hear Kevin. Robert gave her what she asked for -Kevin always seeks more. #SharkTank #ABC https://t.co/oy3uI3iWbk

Khad @KhadHillary She fumbled the bag. That’s a big lesson right there—- ABC, Always Be Closing! #sharktank She fumbled the bag. That’s a big lesson right there—- ABC, Always Be Closing! #sharktank

A few fans blamed Robert as well:

Dominique Béland @DominiqueBeland Sharks that try to bully entrepreneurs into accepting their offer without hearing everyone are insecure bullies with fragile egos. #SharkTank Sharks that try to bully entrepreneurs into accepting their offer without hearing everyone are insecure bullies with fragile egos. #SharkTank

🎭 Sändra Cöle 🎭 @Sandra_Cole44 @cdncheapo @ABCSharkTank @robertherjavec it's called 'man issues' they're ok with two male college kids flipping & offering counter offers that were insulting, but Melanie a TRUE entrepreneur wanting to hear from all Sharks is dismissed? This is what you call misogyny. @cdncheapo @ABCSharkTank @robertherjavec it's called 'man issues' they're ok with two male college kids flipping & offering counter offers that were insulting, but Melanie a TRUE entrepreneur wanting to hear from all Sharks is dismissed? This is what you call misogyny.

Fay @cdncheapo @ABCSharkTank That was really unfair. The two young men in the previous pitch were allowed to solicit and consider all the offers. @ABCSharkTank That was really unfair. The two young men in the previous pitch were allowed to solicit and consider all the offers.

Why didn’t sharks give an offer to Ghia on Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 4?

Ghia, founded by Melanie Masarin, was started during COVID-19. The company makes non-alcoholic drinks, which taste better than mocktails. The founder came in the tank with an offer of $250,000 for 5% equity stake in the company.

She told the sharks that the company’s last year sales was $2.5 million and this year, the plan is to achieve $6.5 million sales. Her business was mostly done through social media. Although the business got millions-worth of sales, the company didn’t make much profit last year.

After Melanie covered all her basics with the sharks, they gave their verdict. Daymond John and Lori Greiner mentioned that they have issues related to citrus drinks leading to acid reflux. As they won’t be able to drink the aperitifs, they would not like to invest in the company that makes such drinks. So they were out.

Mark Cuban also said no, stating that the category Melanie chose for her business was the hardest. This meant that it would be expensive to do business with the company and thus, Mark also backed out.

Robert then gave Melanie the exact offer that she asked for. But his condition was that she had to decide at the very moment before listening to Kevin’s deal. The founder decided to hear the latter’s offer, which allowed Robert to take back his offer. Melanie didn’t like Kevin’s offer, hence, she didn’t make any deal in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 4.

Apart from Melanie’s Ghia, the remaining three companies were Woosh, Expedition Subsahara, and Storage Scholars. No guest shark was present in the latest episode of Shark Tank.

Shark Tank Season 14 airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET. The next episode will be released the following week on October 21, 2022.

