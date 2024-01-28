Internet erupts as Will Smith is accused of taking a line from Reacher amidst the Oscar incident

In Reacher season one, there was a line delivered by Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) to Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson). Interestingly, this line was recently found to be the same one used by Will Smith during the controversial slapping incident at the January 2022 Oscars.

The claim that Smith had plagiarized a sentence from the hit series during the January 2022 Oscar controversy sent the internet into a frenzy. There's a dialogue in season one that Finlay says to Jack that seems a lot like something Smith said during his historic clash that led to his slapping Rock.

Fans have been speculating wildly, proposing notions of contrived controversy and plagiarism. The strange timing, right after season one's premiere, has stoked speculation regarding the Oscars' incident's veracity.

Fan's post about Finlay's outburst in Reacher (Image via u/CarrieQuinnForever@Reddit)

The remark that Rock made about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head at the Oscars in 2022, had provoked the slap. After resuming his seat, Smith had shouted the very same line at Rock, that Finlay said in season 1, episode 1 of the series, released almost a month after the Oscars.

"Keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth!"

Fans respond to the post accusing Will Smith of copying Finlay's line from Reacher

Malcolm Goodwin and Alan Ritchson (Image via IMDb)

The American action crime streaming television series Reacher season one premiered on February 4, 2022. Will Smith and Chris Rock controversy happened during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.

Discussions have arisen as fans struggle to understand the striking resemblance between the dialogue in the popular series and Will Smith's speech; some have questioned whether Smith copied Oscar Finlay's line, while others have entertained the possibility that the whole Oscar affair was staged.

While some were surprised that they had not noticed the link earlier, others admitted the timeline justified the claim of the Oscars' incident being staged.

Will Smith's "The Oscar's Slap" incident

Actor Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock on stage by slapping him across the face on March 27, 2022, during Rock's presentation of the Best Documentary Feature award at the 94th Academy Awards.

The remark that Rock made about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head prompted the slap. Smith took his seat again and yelled at Rock.

Keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth!

Even after Rock admitted that it was just a "G.I. Jane joke", Smith again repeated the same line, louder and angrier.

The whole episode went viral and grabbed the attention of viewers from all around the world. Over his three-decade career, Smith had developed a composed, optimistic public persona, which was undermined and put in jeopardy by this occurrence. Even the calm Rock looked alarmed.

Some thought the incident was staged humor, but after the heated exchange, they realized Smith was serious. Smith eventually issued an apology, but he was prohibited from going to any AMPAS-related events for 10 years.

And now watching Finlay's exchange with Jack in Reacher season 1 has revived memories of the Will Smith controversy, resulting in fans accusing Smith of having copied Finlay, and wondering once again if the whole episode was staged after all.

