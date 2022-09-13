"The real enemy": Internet slams 6ix9ine for trolling PnB Rock's death on Instagram

Social media is disturbed by Tekashi 6ix9ine's comments on PnB Rock's death. The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo poking fun at the incident. Since then, Twitter users have been calling him out for being insensitive towards the tragic incident.

🍂 @nickianaswoo y’all mad at nicki when 6IX9INE is the REAL enemy y’all mad at nicki when 6IX9INE is the REAL enemy https://t.co/V4TsPd0rrT

Netizens were also triggered by his caption, which noted:

"Homie died over [waffle emoji]."

For those who do not know, rapper PnB passed away on Tuesday after being shot while eating at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend, model Stephanie Sibounheuang. The two also have a child.

As per a report from TMZ, a source from the restaurant noted that the shooter appeared to have targeted the rapper in a robbery. PnB also posted photos of himself donning expensive jewelry the same day.

The rapper is survived by his mother, his two young children, and his girlfriend. His funeral arrangements have not yet been revealed.

Social media users slam 6ix9ine for his insensitive comments on PnB's death

Twitter was not amused at 6ix9ine's Instagram story about rapper PnB's untimely death. The two rappers have had a tumultuous relationship previously, which also turned into a heated exchange on Twitter and Instagram in 2018.

However, social media users have now called out 6ix9ine for being over-the-top with his rivalry with the late rapper.

red🩸 @lottareds Why is 6ix9ine still on social media Why is 6ix9ine still on social media https://t.co/5V3tyZIhOK

🍂 @nickianaswoo @daniel30329356 he’s done this to so many rappers after they passed. pop, juice, and a couple more @daniel30329356 he’s done this to so many rappers after they passed. pop, juice, and a couple more

𝖇𝖆𝖗𝖇𝖎𝖊𝖘 @nikjaa2 @nickianaswoo we don’t give that man NOOO more of our attention. @nickianaswoo we don’t give that man NOOO more of our attention.

Dan🇮🇸 @Daniel_rap_fan 6ix9ine has fallen off so much that I only hear about him when he disrespects the dead. We shouldn’t even acknowledge his existence anymore. 6ix9ine has fallen off so much that I only hear about him when he disrespects the dead. We shouldn’t even acknowledge his existence anymore. https://t.co/CY49WF2EL1

𝓛💔𝓢𝓣 @Bigoxama RIP PNB ROCK🕊 6ix9ine is a big clownRIP PNB ROCK🕊 6ix9ine is a big clown😭 RIP PNB ROCK🕊 https://t.co/n75EYSE16m

Currently, the 26-year-old rapper has not responded to criticism on social media.

What went down between 6ix9ine and PnB Rock?

Previously, when 6ix9ine was released from house arrest following his time in prison for alleged gang activity, he clashed with rapper PnB Rock on social media.

In a post where he could be seen drinking a beverage while sitting, all covered in money, 6ix9ine wrote:

"Ya be like free the real and keep the fake...God answered y'all prayers."

The post got a reaction from PnB Rock:

"If he get smoked my life will be made no kizzyyy."

In the reply section, 6ix9ine responded:

"You fell off the face of the earth."

The two rappers have also been a part of Twitter altercations. In 2018, PnB Rock tweeted:

"Some b***h in the car wit my bro talkin bout can i play 6ixnine album even tho he a rat? Lol i hate this new generation I SWEAR."

6ix9ine has also been in altercations with other artists, including Meek Mill and Future, after his collaborative track with Nicki Minaj, Trollz, claimed the top spot on Billboard Hot 100.

While PnB Rock's death came as a shocker, rapper Cardi B took to Twitter to post her condolences on his death while asking social media users not to blame his girlfriend for his untimely demise. Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"I highly doubt n***** was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time."

Cardi B @iamcardib I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.

For those unversed, the rapper's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, shared a story on her Instagram account with the restaurant's geo-tagged location. While the same has now been deleted, Nicki Minaj slammed Sibounheuang indirectly in one of her tweets while sharing her condolences. She tweeted:

"After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock"

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ #PnbRock 🕊 After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊

However, many social media users came to Stephanie's defense and showed their support for her.

HI STALKER ☺️ @PrinceRacquan Still not getting the colleration of blaming the PNB girlfriend for his death. He literally was doing the same thing as her posting his food and places he went as well. I highly doubt those men in the hood were following that lady IG. When they could've easily got his location fr Still not getting the colleration of blaming the PNB girlfriend for his death. He literally was doing the same thing as her posting his food and places he went as well. I highly doubt those men in the hood were following that lady IG. When they could've easily got his location fr

