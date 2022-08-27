"All they had to do was give a phony apology": Internet trolls Warner Bros with Ezra Miller memes as actor expresses fear over scrapping of The Flash

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Ezra Miller met up with Warner Bros. Discovery films' chairpersons Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. The controversial DCEU star met with the executives to apologize for bringing a negative light on the upcoming The Flash movie.

Miller apparently also discussed how best to stay involved as the lead till The Flash’s release in 2023. This development comes just days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced delays to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ release dates. It remains to be seen if The Flash will be delayed further again.

However, the negative press surrounding the movie wasn't all that Warner Bros. Discovery and its new administration under David Zaslav had to face. The company reportedly had to reshoot a lot of the film. in the summer of 2022 that Miller had filmed the reshoots while avoiding law enforcement who wanted to serve the actor with a protective order.

Amid all this news, DC fans took to Twitter to express their opinion about The Flash's slated release after The Batgirl was almost finished and scrapped.

A Twitter user said that Miller got away with "terrorizing people" and all they had to do was "give a phony apology" and a "pinky promise" to not cause any more trouble. The user also pointed out that the HBO Max film The Batgirl was canceled despite being just as problematic, but The Flash was seemingly only delayed.

Sasquatch Incognito #FireDavidZaslav 🏳️‍🌈🔞 @NerdySasquatch



Batgirl was cancelled for way less than this. DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



Ezra Miller seemingly fears cancellation of The Flash movie

Per The Hollywood Reporter's sources, Ezra Miller agreed to seek professional help for their mental well-being after learning that De Luca and Abdy were planning to scrap The Flash.

It was also reportedly mentioned that the 29-year-old actor wasn't bothered by the negative press coverage they received, but decided to reach out after hearing about the film's cancelation. THR also added that one of their sources said that the actor cares about The Flash as it is one of their favorite characters to play.”

The actor had previously released a brief apology via Variety, where they stated:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Netizens react to report of Ezra Miller fearing The Flash’s cancelation

Following THR's exclusive report, a legion of tweets mocked Ezra Miller’s controversies with other actors and projects. Others pointed out how the actor wasn't allegedly bothered by the negative press about their grooming and assault accusations as well as possible cult connections.

However, the actor chose to reach out to the studio only amid rumors of the cancelation of The Flash. This recent report spawned numerous memes and troll posts as well.

Zoë Rose Bryant @ZoeRoseBryant Interesting how Will Smith slapped one dude and was essentially excommunicated from Hollywood, but Ezra Miller can assault people around the world, kidnap children, and start a cult and still be welcomed back with open arms. Interesting how Will Smith slapped one dude and was essentially excommunicated from Hollywood, but Ezra Miller can assault people around the world, kidnap children, and start a cult and still be welcomed back with open arms.

Patrick Nestor III @PattyNest

- Ezra Miller @DiscussingFilm "I don't mind the numerous bad things said that i did but the MOMENT my movie was almost cancelled THAT'S when i realized i needed help"- Ezra Miller @DiscussingFilm "I don't mind the numerous bad things said that i did but the MOMENT my movie was almost cancelled THAT'S when i realized i needed help"- Ezra Miller https://t.co/VXpNk03K4Y

Chris @thecherrieberry @DiscussingFilm Ezra Miller when the headlines highlight their crimes vs Ezra Miller when the headlines say The Flash movie might be canceled @DiscussingFilm Ezra Miller when the headlines highlight their crimes vs Ezra Miller when the headlines say The Flash movie might be canceled https://t.co/sxvssjGPHm

jordan • they/them @jd_occasionally Andrew Tate, Ezra Miller, and Dan Schneider are fighting to be the worst people alive Andrew Tate, Ezra Miller, and Dan Schneider are fighting to be the worst people alive

Wiel @OfficialWiel @DiscussingFilm WB Employees seeing Ezra Miller roll up to the studio @DiscussingFilm WB Employees seeing Ezra Miller roll up to the studio https://t.co/tx732dZuv2

Soundwave @LocalSoundwave



Warner Bros: not good enough



Ezra Miller: sowwy forwa gettin in twouble and bringing bad pwess to the movie 🥺



Warner Bros: doh….I can’t stay mad at you. Come here Ezra Miller: sorry for getting in legal trouble and bringing bad press to the movieWarner Bros: not good enoughEzra Miller: sowwy forwa gettin in twouble and bringing bad pwess to the movie 🥺Warner Bros: doh….I can’t stay mad at you. Come here Ezra Miller: sorry for getting in legal trouble and bringing bad press to the movieWarner Bros: not good enoughEzra Miller: sowwy forwa gettin in twouble and bringing bad pwess to the movie 🥺😞🙏Warner Bros: doh….I can’t stay mad at you. Come here

ShadowPulveriser @ShadowPulv @CultureCrave @THR They were worried about the Flash being scrapped, but not the idea of what they were doing was wrong? @CultureCrave @THR They were worried about the Flash being scrapped, but not the idea of what they were doing was wrong? https://t.co/tzfr5gmNTU

Earlier, THR had reported that Warner Bros. Discovery considered three options with the release of The Flash. These included the release of the film following Miller's explanation in an interview over their behavior or releasing the film with limited press without the actor.

The final option was to scrap the film and following Ezra Miller's apology, it seems like the studio will proceed with the first option.

