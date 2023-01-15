Irma Miranda takes the stage confidently during the 71st Miss Universe contest 2023

The esteemed 71st Miss Universe pageant competition takes place on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The competition airs live at 7 pm ET on Roku Channel and its website.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the 71st Miss Universe contest's national costume competition took place at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where all eighty-four Miss Universe 2023 contestants from all over the world stepped onto the stage in their unique costumes, honoring their home countries.

As such, Miss Mexico Irma Miranda radiated confidence while walking down the stage during the national costume competition for the 71st Miss Universe contest in her embellished black mermaid cut costume made of chantilly with stunning colorful embroidery sequins. Miranda's costume also featured a short jacket and a wide-rimmed traditional Mexican hat.

Altogether, Miss Mexico's complete look was absolutely enhanced to another level of perfection by her luminous confidence, elegance, and charming smile at the national costume round for the 71st Miss Universe competition.

71st Miss Universe contestant Miss Mexico Irma Miranda works closely with a non-profit organization called La Comuna

Irma Miranda, originally named as Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela, was born in 1996 in Ciudad Obregón in Sonora, Mexico. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the Sonora Institute of Technology in Ciudad Obregón.

Besides being a highly talented and well-regarded Mexican television host and model, Miranda is a well-known TV personality at Televisa Deportes. In 2016, she went on to earn the first runner-up title at the Nuestra Belleza México. Thereafter, on May 21, 2022, she became the winner of the prestigious Mexicana Universal Beauty Pageant Contest.

Since Irma Miranda earned the honorable title of Miss Mexico last year, she has been working on several social issues, entailing migration problems, besides dealing with other causes that she has witnessed first-hand in Sonora, her home state.

Moreover, she can frequently be seen working with a significant non-profit organization called La Comuna, which plays a massive part in the En Cajeme campaign and the Punto Migrante Project. The main purpose of her work with this non-profit is to put focus on and give adequate support and care to minors and women in various illegal circumstances.

Apart from this platform, Irma Miranda is currently studying and preparing for her degree in Business Administration at Instituto Tecnológico de Sonora. Another feather to her cap is her immense passion for folkloric ballet.

While at the 2022 Miss Mexico pageant competition, which she won, Irma Miranda was asked an interesting question during the interview round.

She was asked:

"How would you apply your profession, in the conservation of the environment?"

In response to the question, Miranda answered:

"I believe that the conservation of the environment should not be divided into professions, I, as a television host and administrator, would use that platform to be able to inspire and motivate people to create awareness, that we have to take care of the only home we have, and that is the land, let’s promote education from home, values, respect, love, solidarity and empathy, so that, together, we can combat this very strong problem that we are experiencing, together, we can create a better world."

Watch Miss Mexico and other contestants dazzle the stage on the 71st Miss Universe contest this Saturday on Roku TV and its website.

