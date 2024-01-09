Is Amanza still on 'Selling Sunset'? Details Explored

Fans of Selling Sunset have been wondering if their favorite star Amanza Smith will be on season 8 if the channel decides to renew it. Selling Sunset finished airing its season 7 a while back in November 2023. So it is only natural for the fans of the show to wait for an official announcement on season 8.

While they are almost certain about the renewal of the show, given its success, they wonder if the original cast members of the show are likely to return. Amanda Smith joined the cast of the show in season two and quickly became a fan favorite. Owing to her popularity, Amanza is likely to be on the show.

She has since been in all the seasons of Selling Sunset alongside Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Chelsea Lazkani, Brena Tiesi, and Emma Hernan.

Why is Amanza Smith likely to return to Selling Sunset's season 8?

Amanza Smith has been a part of the original cast and she's no more a guest appearance. Her role in the plot of the show is crucial, which makes her an inseparable part of the show.

Since beloved Christine Quinn departed from the show in season 5, many new faces have been introduced to fill her void. Chelsea Lazkani joined the show in season 5, and Bre Tiese also became an agent at the Oppenheim group in season 6. Emma Hernan also joined the show in season 4.

There are comparatively fewer old and familiar faces than these new ones, and since familiar faces contribute to the show's history, Amanza Smith is most likely to return.

More information about Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith was born on December 11, 1976, which makes her 47 years old. She was married to a former NFL Player by the name Ralph Brown. They got married in July 2010 but got divorced within two years in 2012.

She shared a crucial part of her life with the camera when she discovered that her ex-husband Ralph had gone missing. On Not Skinny but Not Fat, Amanza reminisced the last time she spoke to the former NFL Player. He told her in an email that,

"It's not safe for them(the kids) to be with me."

She got full custody of her 2 children, elder daughter Noah and younger son Braker 2 years after her ex-husband went missing. She is now dating David LaQua, who is the owner of LaQua International, a real estate company.

Amanza talked about being a single mother even before the disappearance of the father of her two kids. She said he was financially unable to take care of them, so she was the one to raise their kids. Talking about her struggles on Selling Sunset, Amanza said,

“I hadn’t cleaned my toilet in nine years, and suddenly I’m scrubbing toilets so that I can feed my kids. It was a very humbling experience, to say the least.”

Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million according to capitalfm.com, and she continues working at the Oppenheim Group apart from her career as an interior designer and a realtor.

Selling Sunset revolves around the personal and professional lives of the employees of the Oppenheim Group, a real estate company with a huge portfolio of high-end properties in and around Los Angeles. The success of the show made Netflix come up with a spin-off called Selling the OC which shows the workings of the Oppenheim Group in Orlando County.

Even though there has been no official announcement for season 8 of Selling Sunset, Selling the OC was renewed for season 3, although the official release date remains undercover.