Selling Sunset season 7 reunion recap: Shocking moments, revelations, and more explored

The anticipation among fans was palpable as the season 7 reunion episode of Selling Sunset left viewers on the edge of their seats. The mystery surrounding love, relationships, and the inevitable catfights had fans eagerly awaiting the release of the special episode.

The season 7 special reunion of Selling Sunset featured Chrishell Stause, Bre Teisi, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and other cast members. Additionally, agents from the Selling Sunset OC cast joined, adding their own share of drama to the reunion.

The much-awaited episode of Selling Sunset season 7 finally aired on 15 November on Netflix as part of their season 7, providing closure and answers to the lingering questions from the season.

The Ultimate Reunion - Selling Sunset season 7

The Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion began with Tan France checking in on everyone's well-being, but the calm was short-lived as the host quickly addressed the intense feud between Nicole and Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset season 7. Chrishell clarified her earlier comment to Nicole about rearranging her face, and past clips underscored Chrishell's apology for the remark.

They proceeded to delve into the online spat, where Nicole expressed gratitude to a commenter who praised her but also took a swipe at Chrishell. The comment read, "I was hoping the lesbian chick was off in Australia this season and not on our screen. Whatever, her name is, I forgot." This sparked outrage among the agents, and Tan defused the tension, clarifying:

"Chelsea is quite right in this situation. No matter what the compliment was, that follows the thing that is wildly offensive, you then saying thank you to that, I can see why one would be hurt. If you see a comment that starts out homophobic, there's no need - delete them, block them. Even if they give you a compliment that doesn't negate their homophobia, racism, whatever."

Bre and Chelsea - Will they resolve their issues?

The glimpse from the Selling Sunset season 7 threw light on what went down between Bre, Chelsea, Cassandra, and the other girls. Bre said:

"First of all, I have been pushed, poked, pried at, called names, had people drag my family, had them drag me, everyone wants to tell me how awful it is and what a bad person he is, and what a bad father. And I am a gold digger. I hear this all day and everyday and I'd had e-fu*cking-nough".

Tan inquired if Chelsea and Bre would reconcile, and Chelsea expressed openness to potential disagreements but committed to avoiding unnecessary discussions. Bre set clear family-related boundaries and expressed a willingness to work with Chelsea too if she returns.

The Ex's Collide

Marie-Lou made a guest appearance at the reunion, echoing her presence on the 7th season of Selling Sunset. Tan promptly brought up the conflict between Chrishell and Marie-Lou that occurred during the series.

Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk (Image via Instagram/@chrishell.stause and marielounurk)

During the 7th season of Selling Sunset, it was evident that Chrishell had no inclination to be friends with Marie-Lou, and Marie openly conveyed her disappointment. Chrishell reflected on being cordial but emphasized that, for her, it wasn't worth the effort as she believed Marie-Lou didn't truly know her.

Tell The Truth: Highlights of the hottest reveal from Selling Sunset Season 7

The most thrilling and entertaining segment of the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion was undoubtedly the lie detector test. It unveiled numerous secrets, sparked numerous questions, and, of course, raised many eyebrows.

Tam asked if "Michael B. Jordan is good in bed", Bre shockingly replied with a "no," leading to a lot of ooohs and aaahs from everyone and the machine indicated it as the truth. The revelation left everyone stunned, and Bre, feeling the weight of her response, mentioned she inadvertently shattered many girls' dreams as she returned to her seat.

Nicole took the hot seat next as Tan questioned whether she targeted "Chrishell for screen time", to which Nicole denied it. The machine detected her response as truthful. Chrishell expressed confusion about Nicole's behavior, questioning why she acted in a certain way if it wasn't for screen time.

Following Nicole, it was Chrishell's turn. When asked by Tan if "she had ever tried Emma's empanadas", Chrishell clarified that she had sampled Emma's empanadas from the freezer but not from any unconventional regions. The surprising twist came when the machine declared the answer inconclusive, prompting laughter from everyone.

Next in line was Jason, the king himself. His most scandalous question was when Tan asked him "if he has ever been involved with anyone else apart from Nicole, Chrishell, and Mary?" He answered with a no and the machine attested to it as well.

In a surprising twist, Chelsea declined the hot seat, expressing confidence in the machine's inaccuracy, a sentiment echoed by Emma. To break the suspense, Amanza boldly admitted to making out with Jason and hooking up with him too.

Chrishell and Amanza - All Hurt All Foul?

Tan brought up the crumbling friendship between Amanza and Chrishell that was seen in the previous seasons of Selling Sunset, focusing on Chrishell firing Amanza from G's interior project. This deeply affected Amanza, as her work is crucial for supporting her family, and she strongly disapproves of anyone interfering with it.

The discussion on the Selling Sunset reunion took an unpleasant turn when money was brought up, with Amanza expressing dissatisfaction with her compensation for the work she had done. Chrishell admitted not being fond of the designs and finding the work subpar. However, a positive turn occurred when the two reconciled, sharing a hug and deciding to put the disagreement behind them.

That reunion of Selling Sunset season 7 was a rollercoaster of drama all in one. Chrishell confirmed the start of production for another season, and anticipation is building among fans who can't wait for its release.