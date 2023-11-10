Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi shares explanation over her Michael B. Jordan hookup story

Bre Tiesi made quite the headlines when she revealed that she hooked up with Michael B. Jordan on the latest Selling Sunset season 7 episode. The Santa Ana, California native Michael is known for his roles in Creed (2015), Fruitvale Station (2013), A Journal for Jordan (2021), Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013), Black Panther (2018), Just Mercy (2019) and many other movies.

Bre Tiesi, in her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, provided an explanation for her story and called out Jordan. She said:

"We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically [meant to be filmed]. I know better and that’s my own fault. I know better. I’ve definitely learned a lot these last few seasons but that was in no way me trying to be like ‘Oh, I did X, Y and Z.”

Furthermore, Bre Tiesi denied providing details about when this hookup occurred but offered the following information:

“I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn’t make it. You know, there's other things that happen in these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show. Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn't, doesn't. But also, that wasn't my intention.”

Bre's side of the story was revealed during the show's latest season when her costar, Chrishell Stause, asked:

"Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise?”

In response, Amanza revealed:

“Michael B. Jordan.”

This was followed by Bre mentioning:

"I could do that and I've done that. I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

Currently, Bre Tiesi is dating Nick Cannon; the couple welcomed their first child, Legendary Love Cannon, in June 2022.

Bre Tiesi shared insights into her relationship with Nick Cannon

In the latest season of the show, Bre Tiesi revealed that besides having a co-parenting relationship, she is also in an "open relationship" with Nick Cannon. During her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, she expressed the following regarding this:

"I will say right now I'm not exploring other things, I'm very much barely managing my child and my life. I don't have time to really do that. But I think for me, I'm someone that's so honest and so open, and I'm never going to lie or avoid things, so when people ask me about dating or who I've dated or experiences, I answer like I just don't really see the point in lying about it."

Additionally, Bre Tiesi mentioned:

"I will always be respectful of Nick as being my partner with my son and a co-parent no matter what. Even if I did have another partner or I started dating, it would still always be something that is very important to me that I would never be disrespectful."

Also during this interview conversation, Selling Sunset season 7 star Bre Tiesi mentioned how she isn't very invested in the whole marriage situation and isn't one of her top priorities.

Additionally, Selling Sunset season 7 is available on Netflix, and this season's reunion will premiere on November 15, 2023. While season 7 aired on November 3, 2023, the talk regarding season 8 has already begun and is expected to air very soon.