“No one believes in privacy these days”: Nick Cannon gets internet support after saying he’s fine with Bre Tiesi's Michael B. Jordan revelation

Nick Cannon, the Wild 'n Out television host, and actor, had a few words to say about her baby mamma, Bre Tiesi's revelation of a past alleged hookup with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan.

Various media outlets caught up with Cannon at LAX on Monday, November 6, 2023, and asked the comedian how he felt about Tiesi's recent claim that she had relations with Michael B. Jordan, as per Complex. Nick Cannon responded, saying it happened "way before me." He added,

"Everybody got a past, right?"

Cannon's response has since gone viral and fans are responding in his support.

Bre hinted at potential relationships with Michael B. Jordan during a conversation with fellow cast members Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, and Emma Hernan in the Selling Sunset season 7 episode 1, titled The Real Estate Apocalypse.

Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon's baby mama reveals alleged hook-up with Michael B. Jordan in viral clip

Selling Sunset is a reality TV show that follows the drama at The Oppenheim Group, where elite real estate brokers sell the luxurious life to their buyers. On the season 7 premiere, there were surprising twists and turns in every scene, however, fans were hooked on the clip where Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon's fifth baby mama spoke about Michael B. Jordan.

For those who have not seen the clip yet, in episode one of Selling Sunset named The Real Estate Apocalypse Bre attended a dinner with Amanza, Emma, and Chrishell, as per Cosmopolitan.

At one time of the conversation, Chrishell raised the topic of celebrity crushes, asking the group:

"Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?"

As a response, Amanza picked Michael B. Jordan and Bre replied by revealing her alleged secret saying,

"I could do that, and I’ve done that. I’ve slept with all of my favorites… I’m kidding."

The intimacy claim with Jordan, caused the rest of the women to laugh and express their jealousy, as per Dexerto. One of the other reality stars at dinner, Emma, jokingly responded by saying,

"Oh! You have? Oh! Oh, my God! I wanna live through that v*gina right now."

Many fans gave their opinions to the viral clip and Nick Cannon's response. Some of the reactions are given below:

Bre Tiesi has not commented or clarified further on the matter and neither has Michael B. Jordan.

Bri Tiesi talks about relationships and children

At the same sit-down, while recording the Selling Sunset episode, Nick Cannon's baby mama, Bre was asked if she was looking to seriously date anyone, she replied,

"I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is. And like, if I date, I date.”

When one of the girls asked if Nick Cannon would have an issue with her dating, she responded, "I don’t know. Maybe."

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon have one child together, Legendary Love Cannon, who they welcomed in June 2022, as per The Independent. The reality star was asked about the possibility of wanting another child in a June 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She replied saying,

"I do and I don’t. I think that for where I’m at in my career and my life right now, I just don’t know how I could possibly manage another child."

However, Bre continued by noting that she’s not against the possibility of giving Legendary a younger brother or sister. She said,

"Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don’t think he’s necessarily missing out, but it’s hard. I don’t know."

Nick Cannon, on the other hand, has had twelve children with six different women from the legendary singer Mariah Carey to the new cast member of Selling Sunset, Bre Tiesi.