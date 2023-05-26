"We sign away rights to sue": Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause makes a shocking claim after feud with Nicole Young

While the popular reality series Selling Sunset has already premiered its sixth season, the drama continues to rock the boat. Chrishell Stause took to Twitter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to respond to some of the fans who made remarks about her feud with fellow castmate Nicole Young. The two ladies began the season with intense arguments that lasted until the end.

Nicole claimed that her Selling Sunset castmate Chrishell only got her name on a listing because her ex-boyfriend and Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim had a crush on her. This upset Chrishell, who claimed that Nicole was on drugs and was acting "cracked out."

This fight led to Nicole taking a drug test the following day and threatening to sue Chrishell for defamation of character. When a Twitter user clammed her for making such accusations against Nicole, she clapped back and said:

"Well I could have saved her some money on her attorney. We sign away rights to sue when we sign on to do the show. So her attorney along with her “facts” are questionable at best."

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause clarifies her stance on social media

Season 6 of Selling Sunset was packed with good houses, fashion statements, real estate deals, relationship dynamics, and a lot of drama. While some cast members formed newfound friendships, others severed existing relationships. Chrishell and Nicole belonged to the latter group, as their disagreements only got worse over time.

Chrishell Stause @Chrishell7 Megan @MsMegan91 @Chrishell7 can you pls tell me the difference between "on crack" and "cracked out" ? @Chrishell7 can you pls tell me the difference between "on crack" and "cracked out" ? 😂 On crack is self explanatory but cracked out-(what I said) means you are acting crazy so maybe there is a reason other than you being obsessed & thirsty for that camera. Should not have said everything I was thinking🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/msmegan91/stat… On crack is self explanatory but cracked out-(what I said) means you are acting crazy so maybe there is a reason other than you being obsessed & thirsty for that camera. Should not have said everything I was thinking🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/msmegan91/stat…

It all began this season when Nicole claimed that Chrishell only got a listing three years ago because Jason liked her. While her castmate denied the accusation and slammed her for it, she clarified her stance on social media. When a Twitter user wondered why Nicole chose to bring up issues from three years ago in the current season, Chrishell said:

"The day she (Nicole) admits she just wanted a storyline, I would actually respect her. You have no point-so may as well own it. #SellingSunset"

The Selling Sunset cast members only got into more heated arguments after Chrishell accused Nicole of being on drugs and "acting cracked out all night." The former proceeded to hint at her castmate's hand movement, stating that Nicole didn't "just have wine in her glass."

This led to Nicole's emotional breakdown in her room and taking a drug test to disprove Chrishell's accusations. The latter maintained that she didn't state that Nicole used drug crack and only claimed that her co-star was "cracked-out," and further clarified the difference to a Twitter user.

"On crack is self explanatory but cracked out-(what I said) means you are acting crazy so maybe there is a reason other than you being obsessed & thirsty for that camera. Should not have said everything I was thinking."

Nicole, for her part, was reported to have been getting death threats after the season. According to Page Six, a source exclusively said:

"It’s been a really difficult time for Nicole. She comes from a regular, normal, private life to death threats and being called a meth addict overnight.”

Cast members of the series include The Oppenheim brothers, Brett and Jason. Other castmates include Christell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, and Amanzo Smith. Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi joined as newcomers.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset promises viewers a fair share of entertainment and drama. The cast navigated several issues throughout the season. While some have managed to resolve their differences, others haven't. Viewers can see all of it pan out in the next installment of the Netflix series.

