Is Amber Heard blacklisted? Upcoming Hollywood projects explored 

Amber Heard's future onscreen roles have remained a topic of discussion since her defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. As the latter is confirmed to star in Puffins Impossible and Jeanne Du Barry, netizens have been curious about Heard's upcoming projects. Her former agent Jeffrey Nightbyrd has since come forward, saying that her career in Hollywood is not over yet.

Following the sensationalized defamation trial and Johnny Depp's legal win, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor have been looking forward to his Hollywood comeback.

However, Amber Heard amassed immense hate on social media during and after the trial, leading netizens even to launch petitions for her to be fired from movie projects. Ardent DC fans created a Change org petition to have her removed from the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Los Kingdom. But this proved to be unsuccessful.

The actress will appear on movie screens as Aquaman's love interest, Mera. The movie is set to premiere on March 17, 2023.

Amber Heard's former agent Jeffrey Nightbyrd, who signed her on when she was just 17, believes her career in Hollywood is not over yet. He claimed that she could create her own projects.

Amber Heard's agent says she needs to create her own opportunities

Jeffrey Nightbyrd told sources that the actress will not be cast in movies any time soon, "so she should produce her own." From Oaxaca, Mexico, the 79-year-old agent said:

“She has a very good brain and she should do her own projects.”

Nightbyrd also advised that the actress must work on movies with "substance" and "original concept." While comparing her work with Depp's, he said:

“I would bet one day amber will produce and direct a film with an original concept. Johnny Depp has been working on meaningful projects for the last year and a half. Amber got captured thinking money was the goal.”

The film agent added that the actress should break out of the quintessential role of a Hollywood movie actress and take on roles that "challenge conventional thinking." He said:

“She should learn from those people. In this era, when most women’s roles are either silly or comic book like action adventures, Amber will surprise everyone by going outside the system and embracing a role that challenges conventional thinking.”

Jeffrey Nightbyrd worked with Amber Heard until her 2018 Aquaman breakthrough.

Actress to appear in Conor Allyn movie

Amber Heard's former agent showed that the actress could return to Hollywood even if big production companies do not cast her in films. However, along with Aquaman 2, the 36-year-old will be appearing in the upcoming flick In The Fire.

The movie is set in the 1800s, where Heard plays the role of a psychiatrist who runs a small organization that takes care of a boy with "special abilities." As Heard's character continues to find a scientific explanation to explain why the boy has unique strengths, she faces backlash from a small religious town.

Conor Allyn directs the movie. The release date for the same has not yet been made public.

In 2018, an IMDb page mentioned that Amber Heard would be starring in the movie Run Away With Me, which captures an American in Paris who falls in love with a model. They then discover the "criminal underworld" of the European modeling industry. Very little is known about the movie's production and release date. No information regarding the same has been released since 2018.

