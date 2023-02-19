Is American Idol Marybeth Byrd's first singing competition? Meet the season 21 contestant before the premiere episode

American Idol is set to return with another season this week and will welcome new talent to its stage. The first episode will feature singers from New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

Marybeth Byrd’s The Voice journey explored ahead of her appearance on American Idol

The upcoming American Idol contestant Marybeth Byrd has previously appeared on television and taken part in another singing reality show. In 2019, she was one of the contestants that competed in NBC’s The Voice season 17 where she made it to the Top 8 under John Legend’s team.

During her blind audition, she performed Angel from Montgomery and turned all four chairs but ultimately decided on wanting to go in Legend’s team.

During the show, the Top 13 were asked to dedicate a song to someone who inspired them, and the upcoming American Idol season 21 singer dedicated a song to her late grandfather who passed away the day before her blind auditions.

In the episode, she explained that the song of her choice, Go Rest High on that Mountain, was one that she and her grandfather often played together. While she struggled with her grief, her mentor encouraged her to use it in her performance, and that’s what she did.

She said:

"I cannot think of a better way to honor his memory than for me to do what he wanted me to do from the day I was born. I know he has the best seat in the house for Monday."

She added:

"I wouldn’t be on The Voice if it wasn’t for him showing me his love for music. He was such a light, so to have that light go out is just hard."

The judges were impressed by her performance and Blake Shelton told her that her performance reminded him of his late father and that he knew exactly how she felt trying to get through it. He added that he can't even listen to the same song sometimes because it’s so heartbreaking.

John Legend said by sharing her grief, she allowed the country to see the parts of her that made her who she is and that she became a singer and a musician because of her grandfather.

More about the singer

The upcoming American Idol contestant is currently 21 years old and a student at Arkansas State University which she attends virtually. In 2021, she was the recipient of the Young Artist of the Year award from the Kansas Country Music Awards.

Her website states:

"One of her goals is to be a role model for other young artists trying to find their sound, confidence, and way in the tough industry of music. Above all and before anything else, she wants her life to glorify God and to bless others."

