Is there another spy balloon over Hawaii? Hilarious memes ensue online over mysterious floating object

A balloon flying over Hawaii, that the United States military is yet to identify what it is or who it belongs to, has sparked hilarious reactions online. As per NBC News, officials said the mysterious object traveled over parts of Hawaii but did not divert to sensitive areas.

One of the officials revealed that they have been tracking it since last week and have concluded that it is not communicating signals and poses no threat to national security or aerial traffic.

The official stated that it is unclear whether the object is a weather balloon or something else, adding that the United States could still fire it down if it approaches land.

The balloon, which appears to lack mobility, is steadily traveling toward Mexico, with officials adding that it does not appear to be Chinese.

Nick Sortor @nicksortor #BREAKING : The U.S. military is tracking another balloon that has invaded U.S. airspace over Hawaii — NBC 🚨 #BREAKING: The U.S. military is tracking another balloon that has invaded U.S. airspace over Hawaii — NBC https://t.co/1Gr2E6G4Z0

Twitter reacts hilariously to mysterious balloon flying over Hawaii

After the news of the mysterious balloon flying over Hawaii went viral, Twitterati found it hilarious and made several memes out of it. Many users shared GIFs and pictures describing the balloon situation. Others slammed Joe Biden's government for releasing the object in the air to distract people from other hot topics like the economy, the government, Hunter Biden's laptop, etc.

Some people also slammed the government for not shooting down the balloon, which, according to them, could potentially pose a threat to the nation.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the mysterious object flying over Hawaii. (Photo via @rawsalerts/Twitter)

Grim @Warg_33 Another "mysterious" balloon sighted. This time over Hawaii. Another "mysterious" balloon sighted. This time over Hawaii. https://t.co/4mUtuTD2IT

. #ImpeachBiden/Harris #Trump2024 @JJDJ1187 The latest from the Pentagon



U.S. tracking high-altitude balloon first spotted off Hawaii coast The latest from the Pentagon U.S. tracking high-altitude balloon first spotted off Hawaii coast https://t.co/5PSPciltxC

Anti Cringe Warlord @dontbecringey

We are soo back balloon bros So US is tracking another balloon over Hawaii???We are soo back balloon bros So US is tracking another balloon over Hawaii???We are soo back balloon bros 😁 https://t.co/OnL8tyrLCc

Crypto 4 Light @vladi4light Ahahah new ballon over Hawaii? Every single time when we got some crucial moment they bring balloons and aliens so you not pay attention to main problems Ahahah new ballon over Hawaii? Every single time when we got some crucial moment they bring balloons and aliens so you not pay attention to main problems https://t.co/nJM5fvggI7

"It posed no threat": U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on the mysterious object

The National Security Council's spokesperson addressed concerns related to the object to the Defense Department. As per NBC News, a statement was released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, reading:

"U.S. Indo-Pacific Command responded to an unidentified radar signature Friday in the vicinity of the island of Hawaii. Pacific Air Forces launched three F-22s to assess the situation and visually identified a spherical object. We monitored the transit of the object and assessed that it posed no threat."

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx There’s another “mysterious balloon” above Hawaii and unsurprisingly Karine Jean-Pierre has no clue about it



There’s another “mysterious balloon” above Hawaii and unsurprisingly Karine Jean-Pierre has no clue about it https://t.co/LZjV47PpOc

This is not the first time a mysterious object has been spotted in the sky, alerting officials. In February 2023, a Chinese spy balloon traveled across the country before it was shot down over the Carolina coast.

Officials said the instrument was able to collect information from multiple critical American military facilities despite the Biden administration's attempts to prevent it.

