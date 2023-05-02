Is there another spy balloon over Hawaii? Hilarious memes ensue online over mysterious floating object

A balloon flying over Hawaii, that the United States military is yet to identify what it is or who it belongs to, has sparked hilarious reactions online. As per NBC News, officials said the mysterious object traveled over parts of Hawaii but did not divert to sensitive areas.
One of the officials revealed that they have been tracking it since last week and have concluded that it is not communicating signals and poses no threat to national security or aerial traffic.
The official stated that it is unclear whether the object is a weather balloon or something else, adding that the United States could still fire it down if it approaches land.
The balloon, which appears to lack mobility, is steadily traveling toward Mexico, with officials adding that it does not appear to be Chinese.
Twitter reacts hilariously to mysterious balloon flying over Hawaii
After the news of the mysterious balloon flying over Hawaii went viral, Twitterati found it hilarious and made several memes out of it. Many users shared GIFs and pictures describing the balloon situation. Others slammed Joe Biden's government for releasing the object in the air to distract people from other hot topics like the economy, the government, Hunter Biden's laptop, etc.
Some people also slammed the government for not shooting down the balloon, which, according to them, could potentially pose a threat to the nation.
"It posed no threat": U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on the mysterious object
The National Security Council's spokesperson addressed concerns related to the object to the Defense Department. As per NBC News, a statement was released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, reading:
"U.S. Indo-Pacific Command responded to an unidentified radar signature Friday in the vicinity of the island of Hawaii. Pacific Air Forces launched three F-22s to assess the situation and visually identified a spherical object. We monitored the transit of the object and assessed that it posed no threat."
This is not the first time a mysterious object has been spotted in the sky, alerting officials. In February 2023, a Chinese spy balloon traveled across the country before it was shot down over the Carolina coast.
Officials said the instrument was able to collect information from multiple critical American military facilities despite the Biden administration's attempts to prevent it.